71 Killed as Gaza ‘Aid’ Massacres Continue — Resistance Kills Three Soldiers

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

71 Palestinians, including aid recipients, were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Tuesday, as resistance groups launched new operations against invading Israeli forces.

At least 71 Palestinians were killed on Tuesday in new Israeli airstrikes targeting aid distribution centers and civilian areas across the Gaza Strip.

According to medical sources in Gaza, 51 of the victims, including 32 individuals receiving humanitarian aid, were killed in central Gaza since dawn. Scores more were wounded.

The ongoing Israeli genocide—backed fully by the United States—has resulted in catastrophic humanitarian conditions across Gaza.

Since October 7, 2023, over 187,000 Palestinians have been killed or wounded, the majority of them children and women.

More than 14,000 remain missing, and hundreds of thousands have been forcibly displaced as Israel continues to bomb homes, tents for the displaced, and civilian gatherings.

A Palestinian boy collapses over the loss of his father, killed this morning by the Israeli army while seeking aid to feed his children outside the U.S. aid distribution center in Rafah, southern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/CQYkBQr0MF — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 24, 2025

Meanwhile, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, announced the killing of three Israeli soldiers in a close-range clash east of Jabaliya, in northern Gaza, on Monday evening.

Fighters reportedly returned from the front lines, confirming the operation was carried out with light weapons at point-blank range.

In a separate operation, Al-Qassam also stated it had targeted the newly established Al-Sanati military site east of Khan Yunis with medium-caliber mortar shells.

Since the beginning of the war, Israeli military losses have amounted to 871 soldiers and officers killed—including 428 since the ground invasion began on October 27—and over 6,000 wounded, according to official Israeli army data. Of those, 2,738 were injured during ground operations in Gaza.

These figures include casualties in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, and Israel but exclude members of the police and intelligence services.

However, Israel faces accusations of underreporting its military losses, particularly in light of repeated Palestinian resistance claims of deadly operations and ambushes against Israeli forces.

Victims are being transported on animal-dragged carts following a deadly Israeli massacre against aid seekers near the U.S. aid distribution center in the Al-Shakoush area, northwest of Rafah. pic.twitter.com/3ct8dqlDyf — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 24, 2025

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 55,000, wounding more than 131,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, AJA)