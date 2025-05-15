77 Years of Dispossession — Everything You Need to Know about the Nakba

By Nurah Tape – The Palestine Chronicle

What does 77 years of Nakba mean for Palestinians today — and why does dispossession still continue?

May 15 marks the 77th anniversary of the Nakba — the destruction of historic Palestine, the catastrophe of dispossession, and the mass ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian population in 1948, which continues to this day.

The Arabic word ‘Nakba’ means ‘catastrophe’, with this day designated as Nakba Day.

The Balfour Declaration

The Balfour Declaration, a pledge by British Foreign Secretary Arthur Balfour in November 1917, is regarded as one of the main catalysts for the Nakba.

The pledge came in the form of a letter written on behalf of the British government by the then Foreign Secretary Arthur Balfour to Lord Walter Rothschild, “a figurehead of the British Jewish community, for circulation among the Zionist Federation of Great Britain and Ireland,” according to the Geneva International Center for Justice (GICJ).

For those who still do not know Israel was established in PALESTINE, note the Balfour Declaration of 1917, which is a letter to Lord Rothschild gifting the Zionists an opportunity for “the establishment in PALESTINE of a national home for the Jewish people.”Do note Balfour’s… pic.twitter.com/F6F2AWdqKW — Prof Thuli Madonsela #KindnessBuilds (@ThuliMadonsela3) March 23, 2025

The “declaration of sympathy with Jewish Zionist aspirations” for “the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people” marked the beginning of injustice against the Palestinian people.

“For the declaration of the British government promised the Zionist movement a country that did not belong to it, thus ignoring the political and national rights of the resident Palestinian population,” GICJ said in a statement in 2017 marking 100 years since the Balfour Declaration.

“The dire consequences of the Balfour Declaration continue to affect the Palestinian people every single day, with the Israeli occupation of Palestine since 1967 constituting the longest-lasting military occupation in the world,” the statement continued.

The Nakba was not a one-time tragedy. In 1948, over 700,000 Palestinians were forced from their homes—villages erased, families shattered, and their right to return denied💔

This injustice didn’t END . It continues EVERY single day.#It_Is_Too_Late #NakbaDay#Gaza #GazaGenocide‌ pic.twitter.com/EXQDwaMnz4 — Adeline (@Adeline_313) May 14, 2025

While Britain did not possess any moral or legal grounds for promising Palestine to the Jewish people as “national home”, a concept that is not entailed in international law, the provision was incorporated in the terms of the British Mandate for Palestine subsequent to the dissolution of the Ottoman Empire after World War I (1914-1918), the statement noted.

“An immediate consequence of the Declaration was growing popular support for Zionist aims in Palestine. Two years later, it would serve as basis for the creation of Mandatory Palestine. In 1948, its provisions would materialize in the creation of the State of Israel amidst the dispossession, expulsion, oppression and killing of the indigenous Palestinian population,” GICJ said.

UN Resolution

In November 1947, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution partitioning Palestine into two states, one Jewish and one Arab, with Jerusalem under a UN administration.

The Arab world rejected the plan, arguing that it was unfair and violated the UN Charter, the UN website states.

May marks the anniversary of the Nakba, or Catastrophe – the forced displacement of over 700,000 Palestinians from their land in 1948 with the creation of the state of Israel. Israel’s ongoing occupation, displacement and destruction of Palestine continues today pic.twitter.com/pYDcPgR4zg — TRT World (@trtworld) May 14, 2025

“Jewish militias launched attacks against Palestinian villages, forcing thousands to flee. The situation escalated into a full-blown war in 1948, with the end of the British Mandate and the departure of British forces, the declaration of independence of the State of Israel and the entry of neighbouring Arab armies. The newly established Israeli forces launched a major offensive. The result of the war was the permanent displacement of more than half of the Palestinian population,” according to the UN.

Mass Displacement

Between 1947 and 1949, a mass displacement occurred in which over 750,000 Palestinians from a population of around 1.9 million were forcibly expelled from their homes by Zionist militias. Some historians put the number to be higher than 800,000.

The Institute for Middle East Understanding (IMEU) puts the figures at between 750,000 and one million, saying that this amounts to approximately 75 percent of all Palestinians.

Palestine is the land of the Palestinian people; despite the Nakba and displacement, we have not abandoned our roots. The Nakba was not the end, it was the beginning of stability.#It_Is_Too_Late#Nakba77#NakbaDay pic.twitter.com/AwhrAgGPEW — سیده فاطمه تشکری🇵🇸🇾🇪🇮🇷 (@f_tashakorii) May 14, 2025

“Almost immediately after the partition plan was passed, the expulsion of Palestinians by Zionist militias began, months before the armies of neighboring Arab states became involved. By the time these militias and the new Israeli army finished, the new state of Israel covered 78% of Palestine. The remaining 22%, comprising the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza, fell under the control of Jordan and Egypt, respectively. In the 1967 War, the Israeli military occupied the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza, which Israel began colonizing shortly afterwards,” the IMEU states on its website.

Tomorrow marks 77 years since the Nakba—amid ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza and intensifying violence across Palestine. Our new visual with @AlMezanCenter traces Gaza’s history of enclosure, shaped by British colonialism and sustained by Zionist settler colonialism.#Nakba pic.twitter.com/z8GCgxaHUO — Visualizing Palestine (@visualizingpal) May 14, 2025

Massacres

Between 1947 and 1949, Zionist militias attacked major Palestinian towns and villages, destroying at least 530 villages and committing dozens of massacres, resulting in approximately 15,000 deaths.

They included the Deir Yassin Massacre, Tantura Massacre, and the Beit Daras Massacre.

The ongoing Nakba of Palestine, now a full-blown genocide. https://t.co/hup6BEuilE — Hanan Ashrawi (@DrHananAshrawi) May 14, 2025

Before May 15, some massacres had already been committed, including “the Baldat al-Sheikh massacre on December 31, 1947, killing up to 70 Palestinians; the Sa’sa’ massacre on February 14, 1948, when 16 houses were blown up and 60 people were killed; and the Deir Yassin massacre on April 9, 1948,” according to Al Jazeera.

Zionist paramilitaries stormed the village of Deir Yassin near Jerusalem from various directions, slaughtering at least 107 Palestinians, including women and children.

An example of how Israel was created in 1948: Around 120 fighters from far-right Zionist paramilitary groups Irgun and Lehi attacked Deir Yassin, a Palestinian village of 600 people near Jerusalem. Between 107-250 men, women and children were massacred mercilessly. Women were… https://t.co/i6tLQSm1al pic.twitter.com/KoomtjvNEY — Going Underground (@GUnderground_TV) May 14, 2025

In The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine (2006), historian Ilan Pappé writes that “The systematic nature of Plan Dalet is manifested in Deir Yassin, a pastoral and cordial village that had reached a non-aggression pact with the Hagana in Jerusalem, but was doomed to be wiped out because it was within the areas designated in Plan Dalet to be cleansed.”

Plan Dalet is described as the blueprint for Israel’s military operations starting in March 1948, playing a central role in the Nakba.

A week after the declaration of the State of Israel, the fishing village of Tantura, home to about 1,500 Palestinians, was attacked. The exact number of those killed is not confirmed, but reports indicate dozens up to 200, and at least three mass graves have been found there.

A massacre. A cover-up. And one man’s quest to finally expose the truth.

Alon Schwarz’s “gripping, earth-shattering documentary” (Elle) TANTURA opens December 2nd in NY and LA. For Your Consideration for Best Documentary Feature. pic.twitter.com/DYXsLJA3MJ — TanturaDoc (@tantura_doc) November 22, 2022

The 2022 documentary film Tantura based on the evidence uncovered by Israeli researcher Teddy Katz delves into the massacre, while the research agency Forensic Architecture provides detailed information on that massacre.

According to the Badil Resource Center for Palestinian Residency and Refugee Rights, more than 30 documented massacres were committed by Zionist forces during the 1948 war.

“This included 24 massacres in the north (Galilee), 5 massacres in the central area of Palestine, and another 5 in the south,” the Center states on its website.

“Between 80 and 100 men, women, and children were killed in the village of Dawayma on 29 October 1948 after Israeli forces entered the village. Other sources place the figure as high as 300,” the website states.

Massacres continue to this day as witnessed in Israel’s genocidal military campaign in Gaza, such as the ‘Flour Massacres’ in which Israeli forces have opened fire on displaced Palestinians seeking food from aid trucks.

An Israeli drone recorded footage showing the flour massacre committed by Israeli occupation forces in which they killed and injured hundreds of Palestinian civilians in the west of Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/rASzRhqMkt — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) February 29, 2024

The first such massacre occurred on February 29, 2024, when at least 118 Palestinians were killed and 760 were injured. Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians as they approached aid trucks on Al-Rashid Street in Gaza City. The dead and injured were reportedly found soaked in both flour and blood.

Since March 2, Israel has imposed a full blockade on the entry of all aid into Gaza, including water, food and medical supplies. The UN has warned that time is running out as malnutrition and famine-like conditions are becoming a growing concern.

End the aid blockade! People in Gaza are dying while WHO and partners’ medical supplies and food are minutes away, ready for deployment. WHO calls for the release of all hostages and a ceasefire. Peace is the only medicine. — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 12, 2025

The World Health Organization has said that since the aid blockade began last month, 57 children have reportedly died from the effects of malnutrition, citing the Ministry of Health.

“If the situation persists, nearly 71,000 children under the age of five are expected to be acutely malnourished over the next 11 months,” the organization said.

1967 Naksa

The Naksa in Arabic meaning ‘the Setback’ refers to the 1967 defeat of an Arab coalition made up of Egypt, Jordan and Syria in a six-day war with Israel. Over 300,000 Palestinians were displaced from the West Bank and Gaza. It also resulted in the military occupation by Israel of the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, continuing to this day.

June 7th – 9th — riders in every part of the world will be riding in commemoration of the Naksa. We mark 57 years since 300,000 people were uprooted. Today, we see a continuation of the displacement we saw then. 📸 Photo by Fiona J. Bailey for Great Ride of Return in London pic.twitter.com/8bcYom7Y9H — gazasunbirds (@gazasunbirds) May 14, 2025

October 7 Resistance Operation

On October 7, 2023, Palestinian resistance groups launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood described as the “largest and most successful complex qualitative operation in the Arab-Israeli conflict,” by the late spokesperson for the Al-Quds Brigades, Abu Hamza.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the operation in which resistance fighters broke through the fence separating besieged Gaza from Israel.

At least 65 Palestinians have been killed since midnight as Israeli forces intensified their bombardment of residential areas in both the northern and southern Gaza Strip, according to medical sources cited by Al-Jazeera. Of the total fatalities, 50 were reported in the… pic.twitter.com/8V3Mrj1Cec — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 14, 2025

Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Tel Aviv then launched a military onslaught on the Gaza Strip, which continues to this day and has killed over 52,000 people, wounding more than 118,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Occupied West Bank

Home to about 3.3 million Palestinians, the West Bank is under ongoing occupation by Israel, with illegal settlements expanding and land grab continuing. About 700,000 illegal Israeli settlers live in settlements on stolen Palestinian land.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice ruled that Israel’s continued presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory is unlawful and should be brought to an end “as rapidly as possible.”

The Court also ruled that Israel is under an obligation “to immediately cease all new settlement activities and to evacuate all settlers” from the occupied land.

“Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, and the regime associated with them, have been established and are being maintained in violation of international law,” the 15-judge panel found.

*Since Trump’s election: Unprecedented Surge in Settlement Plan Approvals* The Higher Planning Council has approved more construction plans in the past three months (10,503 units) than in all of 2024 (9,971 units). read our full report: https://t.co/ehq37iFekQ pic.twitter.com/o144Izy6Os — Peace Now (@peacenowisrael) March 24, 2025

According to the Israeli non-governmental organization, Peace Now, 24,258 dunams were declared as “State Land”in 2024 – “approximately half of all the land declared as state land since the Oslo Accords to date.”

“At least 59 new outposts were established, most of them agricultural outposts (“farms”) involved in land grabs and the systematic expulsion of Palestinians from the area,” Peace Now said.

“This is an unprecedented number of new outposts. For comparison, from 1996 to the beginning of 2023, fewer than 7 outposts were established on average each year,” it noted.

In January 2025, Israel launched Operation Iron Wall, primarily targeting the northern West Bank towns of Jenin and Tulkarem and surrounding refugee camps.

Palestinians marched in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, to commemorate the Nakba—or ‘catastrophe’—the 1948 ethnic cleansing of Palestine during Israel’s founding. 🔴 LIVE updates: https://t.co/9qNFTfKfQQ pic.twitter.com/6Aved0uMvC — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 14, 2025

Since then, over 40,000 Palestinians have been forcibly displaced, with hundreds of homes demolished by the Israeli army, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

During the same period, 40 Palestinians have been killed in Jenin and 13 killed in Tulkarm and its camps, including a child and two women, one of whom was eight months pregnant.

Diaspora

According to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) more than 5 million Palestinian refugees are scattered throughout the Middle East.

77 years since the Nakba, Palestinian families still hold on to house keys, coins, and trunks, ordinary objects turned into symbols of survival

🔗 https://t.co/iJzLoHNcqS pic.twitter.com/BXBUEHN2kr — TRT World (@trtworld) May 14, 2025

Today, Palestinians continue to be dispossessed and displaced by Israeli settlements, evictions, land confiscation and home demolitions, the UN states.

ICJ Case

On December 29, 2023, South Africa filed a complaint with the ICJ accusing Israel of violating the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in its military assault on Gaza.

(The Palestine Chronicle)