92 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strikes on Gaza, Including Scores in Gaza City

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Dr. Marwan Al-Hams, Director of Field Hospitals at the Ministry of Health in Gaza, warned that nearly half, 47%, of essential medicines are now completely depleted.

Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip since dawn on Sunday have killed at least 92 Palestinians, including 46 in Gaza City, as the Israeli military continues its relentless bombardment of the besieged enclave.

One of the deadliest strikes targeted the Samer Junction in central Gaza City, wounding approximately 50 civilians, many of whom are in critical condition.

In the central Gaza Strip, medical officials at Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat confirmed that ten Palestinians, including six children, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a water distribution point in the New Camp area. Several others were injured.

Meanwhile, in the southern Gaza Strip, three Palestinians were killed and ten more wounded after an Israeli drone targeted tents housing displaced families in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis.

The recent escalation in attacks comes amid ongoing ceasefire negotiations between the Palestinian resistance and the Israeli government. Researcher and political analyst Saeed Ziad suggests that the surge in civilian massacres is intended to pressure the Palestinian side into making concessions.

Dr. Marwan Al-Hams, Director of Field Hospitals at the Ministry of Health in Gaza, warned that nearly half, 47%, of essential medicines are now completely depleted, threatening the survival of patients and the injured.

The health crisis has been compounded by a rise in child malnutrition. According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), more than 5,800 children in Gaza were diagnosed with malnutrition in June alone. The organization said the condition of children’s bodies is rapidly deteriorating and urged immediate, large-scale delivery of humanitarian aid.

Municipal Services Shut Down

Municipalities in central Gaza, working with the Solid Waste Management Council for the southern governorates of Rafah, Khan Yunis, and the central region, have announced a total shutdown of essential services. The move follows a complete halt in fuel supplies, paralyzing the operation of water wells, sewage treatment facilities, waste collection systems, and heavy equipment for rubble removal.

The municipalities appealed to all UN agencies to intervene urgently and supply fuel, warning that continued paralysis will worsen the humanitarian catastrophe for residents and displaced persons alike.

Dr. Al-Hams added that current fuel stocks are insufficient to keep health facilities running for even a single day. Mohammed Abu Afash, Director of Medical Relief in Gaza, echoed these warnings, stating that intensive care units and neonatal nurseries are at risk of shutting down if fuel is not delivered.

Abu Afash also highlighted the toll on Gaza’s exhausted medical teams, noting the recent death of Dr. Ahmed Qandil, a general surgery consultant at the Baptist Hospital, who was killed by an Israeli strike near the Samer Junction in central Gaza City.

(PC, AJA)