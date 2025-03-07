By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Archbishop Atallah Hanna, head of the Sebastia of the Greek Orthodox Church in Jerusalem, criticized US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday after he appeared publicly having marked his forehead with a cross on Ash Wednesday.

“We are not required to condemn anyone while we are in the period of Lent (Don’t condemn so that you won’t be condemned),” the archbishop wrote in a Facebook post, according to a Google translation, accompanied by a photo of Rubio bearing the cross mark.

“However, it should be noted that whoever wants to decorate themselves with the cross and be proud of their cross, must learn from the cross the value of love, mercy and humanity,” he added.

Hanna said “a true Christian should stand on the side of the oppressed, the suffering and the tormented, and not on the side of unjust people who practice their violence and oppression.”

‘Historical Injustice’

The archbishop said that whoever “wants to be proud of the cross … must confirm and admit that there is a historical injustice that has been faced by our Palestinian people, and this injustice must go away so that our people can be blessed with the freedom and peace they long for.”

“As for him to be a bearer of the cross and supporter of injustice, tyranny and oppression for the sake of our people, then we have the right to ask where are the Christian values from all this?!” he emphasized.

He also questioned the meaning of politicians “harming Christianity and distorting its message as if they are an internal enemy of the Church targeting it from within.” He said “they have nothing to do with the values of faith and the message of the Gospel in our world.

‘Palestinians Exist’

In another Facebook post on Thursday, Archbishop Hanna wrote: “The US president should know that the Palestinians exist whether he recognizes them or not.”

“Tell your president that there is a Palestinian people who love life, freedom and dignity, and they are not a violent, deadly terrorist people, but they are educated and aware people who want to live in peace in their homeland and lands,” he also stated.



‘Steadfast Support’

On Tuesday, Rubio reaffirmed the US’s “steadfast support” for Israel in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He underscored that Israel was “a top priority for President Trump, as shown by the recent announcement to expedite the delivery of nearly $4 billion in military assistance to Israel,” according to a readout from the US State Department.

Rubio announced Saturday that he had signed a decision to fast-track the military aid to Israel, coinciding with Trump’s reversal of conditions previously imposed on the assistance by former President Joe Biden.

“The Secretary thanked the Prime Minister for his cooperation with Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to help free all remaining hostages and extend the ceasefire in Gaza,” the readout noted. Rubio also conveyed that “he anticipates close coordination in addressing the threats posed by Iran and pursuing opportunities for a stable region.”

More than 48,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 111,000 injured in Israel’s genocidal assault on the Gaza Strip that began in October 2023. A ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement implemented on January 19 has brought Israel’s aggression to a halt.

Despite the ceasefire, however, Gaza’s local authorities as well as Hamas have reported almost daily ceasefire violations by the Israeli army.

(PC, Anadolu)