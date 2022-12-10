‘A Historical Injustice’: China’s Reaffirms Centrality of Palestinian Cause

President Xi Jinping has expressed China’s support for end to Israeli occupation of Palestine and voiced frustration over the “historical injustice” suffered by Palestinians, TRT reported.

“It is not possible to continue the historical injustice suffered by the Palestinians,” the Chinese president said on Friday at the opening of the Riyadh-Gulf-Chinese Summit for Cooperation and Development in Saudi Arabia.

The summit affirmed that the Palestinian cause remains a central issue in the Middle East.

The final communique of the summit stressed that the Palestinian issue needs a just and lasting solution on the basis of the two-state solution, by ending the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories and establishing an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with relevant United Nations resolutions.

The communique also affirmed the illegality of the Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian and Arab territories, stressing the need to preserve the historical and legal status of occupied East Jerusalem.

