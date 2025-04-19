‘A Matter of Conscience’ – 13 Parliament Speakers Condemn Israeli Genocide on Gaza

Speakers from Asia, Europe, and the Muslim world voiced urgent support for Palestine and condemned Israel’s genocide on Gaza.

Parliament speakers from 13 countries gathered in Istanbul on Friday for the Groups of Parliaments in Support of Palestine meeting, where they issued strong condemnations of Israel’s ongoing assault on the Gaza Strip.

The leaders called on international organizations to take immediate action to halt the attacks, which have continued for nearly 18 months.

Among the speakers was Malaysian Parliament Speaker Tan Sri Dato Johari bin Abdul, who reaffirmed Malaysia’s steadfast backing of Palestine’s struggle for sovereignty and condemned the killing of civilians.

“Palestine is not merely a matter of foreign policy for Malaysia,” said bin Abdul. “It is a matter of humanity and equally, a matter of conscience and awareness.”

Pakistan’s Parliament Speaker Serdar Ayaz Sadiq echoed that sentiment, stating that the Palestinian cause transcends politics.

“The Palestinian issue is not a political matter but a test of conscience,” Sadiq said. “The sense of justice, freedom and dignity has been stripped from the Palestinian people.”

Sadiq also criticized Israel’s obstruction of humanitarian efforts, saying, “Israel has been obstructing humanitarian aid convoys, deliberately continuing to bomb the region, and killing the staff of humanitarian organizations.”

Indonesian Parliament Speaker Puan Maharani emphasized that justice is the most urgent need in Palestine and called on legislative bodies to take responsibility.

“As parliamentarians, we do not have the luxury of remaining silent,” she said. “Our responsibility is not only to our constituents, but also to justice, humanity and peace.”

In a video message, Spanish Parliament Speaker Armengol Socias described the Israeli campaign in Gaza as a crime against humanity.

“Following a two-month ceasefire, Israel violated the truce and continued to bomb the people of Gaza, kill more children, destroy health centers and blow up ambulances carrying aid workers. The massacre has reached an even more unbearable level,” Socias said.

She also addressed the broader implications of international inaction. “What has been happening in Gaza since October 2023 constitutes a crime against humanity,” she stated. “The unjust situation and the blatant assaults on human rights and international law must stop immediately.”

Spain, she added, recognizes the State of Palestine within the 1967 borders, and Palestinians “can count on Spain’s full support.”

Azerbaijan was also represented at the meeting by Deputy Parliament Speaker Ali Ahmadov, who drew parallels between Azerbaijan’s own history and the plight of Palestinians.

“Azerbaijan, having experienced 30 years of occupation and ethnic cleansing, condemned discrimination, human rights violations, ethnic cleansing, occupation and violence against innocents anywhere in the world,” he said.

Ahmadov raised concerns about the dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza. “The lack of food, water and health care services in the region has led to people being condemned to starvation,” he noted, stressing that the inability to deliver aid has worsened the crisis.

Calling for a ceasefire, Ahmadov reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s support for Palestinian independence and pointed out that the Palestinian Embassy in Baku has been operating for 14 years.

“It is essential for the Palestinian people to live in dignity and security in their own country, for the sake of regional peace and stability,” he said.

Ahmadov emphasized that Azerbaijan backs a two-state solution with East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine and expressed continued solidarity with Gaza as a member of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The meeting concluded with renewed calls from all attending countries for global accountability and an immediate end to the attacks on Gaza.

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 51,000, wounding more than 116,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, Anadolu)