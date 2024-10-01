‘A Measure of Justice’ – US Complicity in Strikes on Gaza, Lebanon Slammed

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“These US war criminals are sponsoring a colonial genocide in Gaza and a war of aggression on Lebanon.”

US support for Israel’s attacks on Gaza and Lebanon as well as President Joe Biden’s statement that the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was “a measure of justice,” have sparked outrage on social media.

“Hassan Nasrallah was a terrorist with American blood on his hands…Today, Hezbollah’s victims have a measure of justice,” Biden said in a statement released by the White House on Saturday.

Hezbollah announced on Saturday that its secretary-general had been killed the previous day in an Israeli airstrike in which F-35 fighter jets, targeted a site in Haret Hreik, in the southern suburbs of Beirut. Nasrallah’s body was recovered on Sunday.

Some social media users condemned the US president for defending Israel’s actions and highlighted the US government’s role in supporting Tel Aviv’s aggression on Lebanon and Palestine. Others pointed to the continued US arms shipments, including bunker-buster bombs, provided to Israel since October 2023, funded by billions of dollars from American taxpayers.

Media ‘Framing’

Assal Rad, a US-based historian and author, criticized the US government for permitting Israel’s continued bombardment of Lebanon. She referenced a New York Times report that implied the US was “powerless” in stopping the actions of Tel Aviv.

“This framing from NYT makes it sound like the world’s biggest powers are powerless, but Biden has enormous leverage. Letting Israel do whatever it wants is a choice,” Rad said.

Another social media user on X highlighted the use of “2,000-pound bunker buster bombs” by Israel in Friday’s attacks, stating that both Biden and Kamala Harris are complicit in the ongoing massacres, with the bombs being provided by the US.

Russia’s Condemnation

Another X user, @kahlissee asked ‘How did we get from trying to stop a Genocide in Gaza, to Israel invading a 2nd country to commit the same,” adding “There is NO Rule of law, NO International community, and NO Human Rights.”

Khalissee also highlighted Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov criticizing Biden’s remarks.

Describing Nasrallah’s assassination as “another political murder,” Lavrov stated, “I heard that President Biden said that it was the right decision.”

“They have a somewhat different attitude to how to behave in conflicts and what to be guided by,” he pointed out.

“Remember how Hillary Clinton, when it was a live broadcast, showing Muammar Gaddafi covered in blood, how she was admiring and laughing, looking at the screen? Or Madeleine Albright, who commenting on the process of American aggression against Iraq, said: Well, yes, 400,000 died, but it was worth it. Democracy was worth it.”

‘Crimes Against Humanity’

Motasem A Dalloul, a journalist based in Gaza, also criticized Biden saying the US president “who claims he is seeking an end to Israeli aggression, calls Israel’s use of bunker buster bombs that destroy high rises in Lebanon ‘a measure of justice’.”

Journalist Ben Norton highlighted US complicity in the ongoing massacres in Lebanon and Gaza, saying “These US war criminals are sponsoring a colonial genocide in Gaza and a war of aggression on Lebanon.”

“The Hague has accused Israeli officials of crimes against humanity, and their crimes would not be possible without the weapons and support provided by the Biden administration,” he emphasized.

‘Exporters of Terrorism’

‘Aiding Mass Murder’

Jill Stein, a Green Party politician and presidential candidate in the US, emphasized the involvement of Biden and Harris in facilitating Israeli actions in Lebanon that she characterized as genocidal.

“Yesterday the US sent another $8.7 billion to Israel. Today, Netanyahu said there’s a ‘missile in every kitchen’ in Lebanon and bombed a whole housing block in Beirut.”

“Biden and Harris aren’t “working tirelessly for a ceasefire” – they’re aiding and abetting mass murder and genocide,” she emphasized.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)