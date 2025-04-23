Abbas Sparks Outrage with Obscene Remarks against Resistance at Central Council

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Widespread outrage followed Mahmoud Abbas’s vulgar attack on Hamas during a Palestinian council meeting, with critics accusing him of undermining national unity in the face of Israeli aggression.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has ignited a wave of anger and controversy following recent remarks that included a harsh attack on the Palestinian resistance in Gaza, particularly Hamas, during the opening of the 32nd session of the Palestinian Central Council in Ramallah.

During the session, Abbas demanded that the Israeli captives held by the resistance be handed over and used language that was widely described as obscene and inappropriate.

“Hand them over and we’re done for,” he said, according to Al-Jazeera. For its part, The New Arab reported that Abbas called Hamas “sons of dogs”, claiming that the group is giving Israel excuses to prolong the genocide in Gaza.

These remarks triggered an outpouring of condemnation on social media, with activists and commentators accusing Abbas of aligning with Israeli policies rather than standing with his own people, particularly as the Gaza Strip faces ongoing Israeli genocide and remains under siege.

President Mahmoud Abbas: “The genocide perpetrated by Israel must stop, everyday there are hundreds of [Palestinians] killed. You sons of dogs [Hamas], hand over the hostages you have and get it over with.” pic.twitter.com/xfUOvSjfJb — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) April 23, 2025

“By God, no Palestinian would be honored to have this as their president. He abandons condemning the enemy of the Palestinian people, who is being tough and is failing the prisoner deal, as attested by mediators and all fair-minded people, to attack Hamas with obscene language only befitting a handful of members of a movement that has turned against itself and placed itself in the service of the occupation,” one tweeter wrote, according to Al-Jazeera.

“Mahmoud Abbas is one of the reasons for the squandering of Palestinian rights, and he is a key factor in enabling the occupation to control the Palestinian territories,” another social media user said, adding: “He is unfit to be a leader or president who represents the Palestinian cause. The beginning of ending the occupation begins with the end of Abbas’ rule.”

Activists also criticized Abbas for how he addressed his political counterparts, calling his words “vulgar and unbecoming of a head of state and leader of a national liberation movement.”

The backlash was not limited to social media. Palestinian factions and political leaders also reacted strongly.

‘Missed Opportunity’

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas issued a statement condemning the Central Council meeting, saying it “does not reflect national consensus.”

The movement stressed that the session—being held more than a year and a half into the ongoing Israeli war—was incomplete and excluded vital Palestinian factions and popular components.

Hamas described the session as a missed opportunity to form a unified national front against Israel’s policies of genocide in Gaza and forced displacement in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

The group called for the implementation of previous decisions made by the Central Council, including halting security coordination with Israel, severing ties, and escalating popular and political resistance.

In a separate response, top Hamas official Bassem Naim said Abbas “repeatedly and suspiciously insists on holding our people responsible for the crimes of the occupation and its ongoing aggression.”

Naim criticized Abbas for using “obscene language” to describe “a large and authentic part of his people” during a leadership meeting.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and the Palestinian National Initiative both boycotted the Central Council meeting, with the PFLP calling it a “partial step.” Critics questioned the legitimacy of the council’s ability to represent national unity under the current political climate.

Meanwhile, the Fatah Central Committee defended Abbas and turned criticism toward Hamas, accusing the group of “playing with the fate of the Palestinian people according to its foreign agendas.”