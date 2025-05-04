Abu Obeida Hails Yemen’s Strike on Israel as Missile Evades Air Defenses

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The missile strike on Ben Gurion Airport has triggered a wave of praise from Palestinian resistance groups, who see Yemen’s role as pivotal in the broader confrontation with Israel.

Abu Obeida, spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades, praised Yemen on Sunday for intensifying its operations against Israel, following a missile strike that reportedly bypassed Israeli air defense systems and struck Ben Gurion Airport.

“Glory to Yemen, which is escalating its attacks on the heart of the Zionist entity,” Abu Obeida declared. He noted that Yemen’s missile operations are “outpacing the most advanced systems in the world.”

“Glory to Yemen, Palestine’s equal, as it continues to challenge the most brutal forces of oppression and refuses to be defeated, despite the aggression it faces,” Abu Obeida continued.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas also issued a statement commending what it described as “the blessed strikes carried out by our brothers in Ansarallah and the Yemeni army deep inside the Zionist entity.”

The group said the missile strike on Ben Gurion Airport reflects a “firm commitment to the Palestinian cause,” adding, “We salute the Yemeni people and leadership for their ongoing support to our people in Gaza, who are facing genocide.”

Abu Obeida had previously praised Ansarallah’s support for the Palestinian resistance in Gaza, stating that “Palestine and its people will never forget the stance of our brothers in Yemen and the determination capable of destabilizing the entity’s security, if the will exists.”

‘Qualitative Operation’

Abu Obeida’s remarks came as Israeli media confirmed that a missile launched from Yemen had struck near Ben Gurion Airport, prompting an investigation by the Israeli Air Defense Command. Ansarallah later claimed responsibility, stating that it had targeted the airport in a military operation.

🚨 Israeli media: US-made THAAD and Arrow missile systems reportedly failed to intercept a Yemeni missile targeting Ben Gurion Airport. 🔻 Army Radio says Israeli security officials are “very concerned.”

🔻 Channel 13: Air defense command has launched an investigation. pic.twitter.com/eUarb5p8Ml — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 4, 2025

The Islamic Jihad Movement also welcomed the strike, calling it a “qualitative operation” by the Yemeni armed forces targeting Lod Airport, in the heart of Tel Aviv.

Israel’s Army Radio cited a military source who said both American THAAD and Israeli Arrow defense systems attempted but failed to intercept the missile. The impact sent millions of Israelis to bomb shelters.

Channel 12 reported that the missile bypassed four air defense systems and landed in the airport vicinity, creating a 25-meter-deep crater. The explosion was described as massive, with the warhead said to be exceptionally large.

Israeli emergency services confirmed that eight people were injured in the strike, including one person in moderate condition. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was reportedly holding security consultations following the incident.

Several international airlines—Swiss, Austrian, Australian, and others—announced flight cancellations to Israel. German airline Lufthansa also suspended its flights to Tel Aviv.

Ansarallah’s military spokesman, Yahya Saree, said the group had used a hypersonic ballistic missile in the operation, which “successfully hit its target.”

He confirmed that both American and Israeli defense systems failed to intercept the missile and warned international airlines against flying to Ben Gurion Airport, calling it unsafe.

“We will continue to confront American aggression and support the Palestinian people, regardless of the consequences,” Saree added.

(PC, AJA)