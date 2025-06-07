Breaking: Abu Obeida Issues Warning as Israeli Forces Besiege Captive Site

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Al-Qassam Brigades warned Israel that any attempt to recover captive Matan Tsangauker would end in his death, holding the occupation fully responsible.

The Al-Qassam Brigades issued an urgent warning on Saturday, stating that Israeli forces are currently besieging a location where Israeli prisoner Matan Tsangauker is being held.

In a stern message, the Al-Qassam Brigades spokesperson Abu Obeida declared that the enemy will not be able to retrieve Tsangauker alive.

“The occupation forces are besieging a place where the zionist captive Matan Zangauker is located. We affirm categorically that the enemy will not be able to recover him alive,” the statement said, adding:

“If this prisoner is killed during an attempt to free him, the occupation army will be the one responsible for his death after we preserved his life for a year and 8 months.

“He who warns is excused,” the statement concluded.

If he is killed during any attempted rescue, the Israeli army will bear full responsibility. They noted that Tsangauker has been kept alive for one year and eight months, adding: “He who has been warned is excused.”

In an earlier statement on Friday, Abu Obeida said that Israeli society has only two choices: either force their leaders to end the war or prepare to receive more of their sons in coffins.

In a series of statements posted on Telegram, Abu Obeida added that the Israeli army’s losses in Khan Yunis and Jabalia are part of a continuing series of qualitative resistance operations. He warned that these losses are just an example of what Israeli forces will face throughout Gaza.

“The losses inflicted upon the occupation today in Khan Younis and Jabalia are but a continuation of a series of precision operations—a model of what awaits the occupying forces wherever they set foot,” the statement said.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli army confirmed that four soldiers were killed and 17 others wounded—some critically—in Palestinian resistance operations, including a successful ambush in Khan Yunis.

(PC, AJA)