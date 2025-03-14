Accepting Hamas’ Survival is Only Path Forward for Gaza – Gideon Levy

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Instead of further warfare, Levy suggests that Israel and the United States should accept the reality of Hamas’ existence and consider direct talks with the group.

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas remains the dominant governing entity in Gaza, despite 17 months of genocidal war and widespread devastation, Israeli journalist Gideon Levy wrote in an article for Haaretz on Thursday.

Levy pointed to the failure of Israeli military operations to dislodge Hamas, despite the immense loss of life and destruction in Gaza.

“After the deaths of hundreds of Israeli soldiers and tens of thousands of Gazans, Hamas remains. After destruction on the scale of Dresden, Hamas remains,” he noted.

“In fact, only Hamas remains in Gaza. We must acknowledge this and draw the conclusions.”

Levy argued that Israel’s continued use of force, which has resulted in horrific casualties and widespread destruction, will not lead to the downfall of Hamas.

“What was not achieved in 17 months of the most barbaric force in Israel’s history will not be achieved with even more barbaric force,” he wrote.

Levy emphasized that Hamas is here to stay, noting that while the group has been severely weakened militarily, it has emerged stronger politically, especially after re-centering the Palestinian issue that Israel and much of the world hoped to forget.

“Hamas is here to stay,” Levy said. “It has been critically injured militarily, and it will recover. Politically and ideologically it grew stronger during the war.”

The journalist pointed out that Israel no longer has the power to replace Hamas in Gaza. “It cannot replace another nation’s regime, as the United States once could,” he wrote. “The king of Gaza will be from Hamas, or anointed with its consent.”

Levy dismissed other proposals for alternative governments in Gaza, such as bringing in the Palestinian Authority or an outside leader, calling these ideas “pipe dreams.” He underscored that Hamas remains the only viable political entity in Gaza, and attempts to remove it will only lead to further bloodshed without achieving the desired result.

“Anyone who wanted a different government should have thought of this at the time of Israel’s 2005 disengagement from the Strip,” Levy stated. He criticized Israel’s handling of the situation, arguing that Israel has always chosen short-term solutions over meaningful peace efforts. “Like it or not – mainly not – Hamas is the only game in town.”

Levy’s article also addresses the ongoing discussions about a “day after” Hamas, which he deems misleading. “There is no day after Hamas and presumably there won’t be one anytime soon; Hamas is the only governing body in Gaza, at least in the current, nearly inalterable, circumstances.”

He warns that continuing military operations to “remove Hamas from power” would only exacerbate the situation, resulting in more suffering for both Israelis and Gazans.

Instead of further warfare, Levy suggests that Israel and the United States should accept the reality of Hamas’ existence and consider direct talks with the group.

“We need to talk to the organization. Even, or in fact especially, after October 7,” Levy proposed.

(PC, Haaretz)