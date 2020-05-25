Activists Launch Campaign against Facebook Anti-Palestinian Bias

May 25, 2020 Blog, News
Pro-Palestinian activists protest Facebook bias favoring Israel. (Photo: File)

Pro-Palestine activists started a campaign against the American social media company Facebook, protesting against its anti-Palestinian bias.

In recent months, the social media giant has removed thousands of accounts and pages of Palestinian activists, journalists, and even news agencies, claiming that they violated its policies.

Activists called on internet users to give Facebook negative ratings in the App Store and Play Store: although the campaign is only just getting off the ground, the app’s rating already dropped from 3.8 to less than 1.9.

“When exposing apartheid, condemning child killers and discussing the fear-mentality pervading in Israel become ‘hate speech’ and ‘bullying’, one should then ponder what has become of social media’s promise of freedom and popular democracy,” Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle wrote in a recent article.

“While Facebook has done much more to discredit itself in recent years, no other act is as sinister as censoring the voices of those who dare challenge state-sponsored violence, racism and apartheid, anywhere, with Palestine remaining the prime example thereof,” Baroud added.

(Palestine Chronicle, QNN, Social Media)

