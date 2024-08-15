‘Advance Peace Process’ – Japan To Consider Future Recognition of Palestinian State

Japan’s pitch to play its role in the Middle East comes amid a growing number of Western nations, including Spain and Norway, as well as Ireland, recognizing Palestine as an independent state.

Japan will consider recognizing an independent state of Palestine in a “comprehensive manner, taking into account how to advance the peace process,” officials have reportedly said.

Foreign Ministry officials told the Anadolu news agency that “Japan continues to support a ‘two-state solution’ through negotiations between the parties.”

They said Tokyo would like to “contribute to the progress of the peace process by making the most effective use of the unique position Japan has established in the Middle East region.”

Japan does not recognize Palestine as an independent state but hosts the semi-status diplomatic mission, known as the Permanent General Mission of Palestine in Tokyo, Anadolu said.

Future Peace Talks

The diplomatic mission representing the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) government opened in 1977, and is headed by Ambassador Waleed Siam, who told Anadolu that Japan is “now studying seriously, and also South Korea, recognizing the state of Palestine.”

“They know that recognizing the state of Palestine does not hinder future peace talks between us and Israelis,” Siam said in a virtual interview early this month.

Japan’s pitch to play its role in the Middle East comes amid a growing number of Western nations, including Spain and Norway, as well as Ireland, recognizing Palestine as an independent state.

Palestinian ‘Aspirations’

The ministry officials acknowledged the growing demand for an independent state of Palestine.

“Japan has consistently supported a ‘two-state solution’ through negotiations between the parties, understands the Palestinian people’s aspirations for the establishment of an independent state, and has supported Palestinian efforts toward this goal,” they said.

However, the officials refrained from disclosing any internal study of the Japanese government regarding Palestine.

“Japan will continue to consider the future recognition of Palestine as a state in a comprehensive manner, taking into account how to advance the peace process,” they added.

Full UN Membership

Earlier, the historic city of Nagasaki, hit by a US nuclear bomb in World War II, refused to invite Israeli officials to its commemoration event this month.

Recognizing that Palestine is qualified for membership in the United Nations, Japan voted in favor of the UN Security Council resolution regarding the full membership on April 18, the ministry officials reiterated.

They added that Japan again voted in May in favor of the UN General Assembly resolution recommending the Security Council to reconsider Palestine’s UN membership and granting Palestine additional rights in the General Assembly as a UN observer, which was adopted by a majority vote.

As one of the leading humanitarian aid providers to Palestine, Tokyo has shipped aid worth $125 million since last October, the officials said.

“We will continuously consider our support in a speedy manner based on local needs,” said the officials.

Staggering Death Toll

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Tel Aviv is currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians in a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,965 Palestinians have been killed, and 92,294 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(Anadolu, PC)