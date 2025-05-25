Aerial Blockade Intensifies: Yemen Targets Tel Aviv Airport with Hypersonic Missile

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Yemen escalates its aerial blockade of Israel, targeting Ben Gurion Airport and forcing major flight suspensions.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, announced on Sunday that a hypersonic ballistic missile had been launched at Lod Airport—referred to by the Israeli occupation as Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv—as part of a high-level military operation.

Saree confirmed that the missile strike achieved its objective, forcing millions of Israelis into shelters and prompting the temporary suspension of airport operations.

He stated that the attack was carried out in solidarity with the Palestinian people and the Resistance, and in direct response to the ongoing genocide perpetrated by “Israel” in Gaza.

Saree further emphasized that operations by the Yemeni forces, affiliated with the Ansarallah movement, would continue, and escalate until the aggression on Gaza ceases and the blockade imposed on the Palestinian territory is lifted.

Aerial Blockade

According to Saree, the missile strike formed part of an ongoing aerial blockade enforced by Yemen against the Israeli entity.

He noted that in recent days, several international airlines have abided by de facto flight restrictions, significantly disrupting activities at Lod Airport.

Israeli media had earlier reported the launch of a missile from Yemeni territory, followed by air raid sirens sounding across Jerusalem and nearby settlements. Around the same time, Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) confirmed a temporary suspension of air traffic at Ben Gurion Airport.

Flight tracking data showed that at least four inbound commercial flights were diverted into holding patterns over the Mediterranean coast, awaiting clearance amid the heightened threat level.

The Israeli military later claimed its air defense systems had intercepted the missile.

British Airways Suspends Flights to Israel

In the aftermath of the May 4 missile strike near Ben Gurion Airport, British Airways has extended its flight suspension to and from Israel until July 31, citing ongoing security risks.

The UK-based carrier had initially suspended service until mid-June but revised its decision due to continued instability.

That earlier strike reportedly bypassed Israeli air defenses and landed just hundreds of meters from Terminal 3’s control tower, near a key access road—raising serious concerns about aviation safety.

Since then, several international airlines have reassessed their flight routes, and many have opted to continue suspending service.

Airlines that have extended flight suspensions to Israel include:

Air France, LOT Polish Airlines: Suspended through May 26 Iberia (Spain): Suspended through May 31 AirBaltic (Latvia): Suspended through June 2 ITA Airways, Lufthansa, Austrian, Swiss, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings: Suspended through June 8 Ryanair: Suspended through June 11 United Airlines: Suspended through June 12 Air India: Suspended through June 19

In response to mounting concerns, several foreign carriers have appealed to Israel’s Ministry of Transportation to officially declare a state of emergency.

This would allow regulatory adjustments to ease financial burdens on airlines as they navigate prolonged disruption.

Among the demands is a suspension or easing of passenger compensation obligations under current aviation regulations, according to reports in Israeli media.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)