Aid Blockade – UNICEF Warns of ‘Devastating Consequences’ for Gaza Children  

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

UNICEF warns that Israel’s halt of humanitarian aid into Gaza will worsen the already catastrophic conditions, particularly for children and families in dire need.

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has warned that Israel’s blockade on humanitarian aid deliveries into the Gaza Strip will “quickly lead to devastating consequences” for children and families struggling to survive.

“The aid restrictions announced yesterday will severely compromise lifesaving operations for civilians,” said Edouard Beigbeder, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa on Sunday.

“It is imperative that the ceasefire – a critical lifeline for children – remains in place, and that aid is allowed to flow freely so we can continue to scale up the humanitarian response,” he added.

Seven Newborns Die

UNICEF pointed out that despite the increase in humanitarian aid between January 19 and February 28 this year, “conditions for children remain extremely dire.”

The organization said seven newborn babies reportedly died from hypothermia over the past week because they lacked access to sufficiently warm clothes and blankets, shelter, or medical care.

“These preventable deaths are heartbreaking and serve as a stark reminder that more aid is desperately needed,” it emphasized, adding that families are struggling to survive without enough food, medicine, or shelter.

In addition, with “19 out of 35 hospitals only partially functioning, the health system has been stretched far beyond its limits.”

“While the ceasefire has allowed us to significantly expand lifesaving aid, the level of devastation in Gaza is beyond catastrophic,” said Beigbeder. “The ceasefire must hold, and more aid must be allowed in to prevent further suffering and loss of life.”

Obligations Under IHL

UNICEF urgently called on all parties to fully respect their obligations under international law, including taking effective measures to enable the provision of urgently needed basic services, as well as to facilitate the unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza via multiple crossings.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a halt of the entry of all goods and supplies into Gaza, following the end of Phase 1 of the ceasefire agreement.

Hamas said Netanyahu’s decision to halt humanitarian aid “is a cheap act of blackmail, a war crime, and a blatant violation of the agreement.” The movement called on mediators and the international community “to pressure the occupation to stop its punitive and immoral measures against more than two million people in Gaza.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)