Aid Queue Massacres Continue in Gaza as UN Warns of Mass Starvation

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces shot and killed several Palestinians on Sunday morning across various regions of the Gaza Strip, as the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate.

At least five Palestinians were killed and others wounded while waiting for food aid in multiple areas, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Sunday.

A source at Nasser Hospital reported that two people were killed and more than 50 were injured by Israeli gunfire west of Rafah. In central Gaza, near the Netzarim axis, three others were killed while queuing for assistance.

Meanwhile, a source at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City confirmed that seven Palestinians were killed in the northern areas of Al-Tawam and Beit Lahia.

Further injuries were reported in the southern city of Khan Yunis, also near aid distribution locations targeted by Israeli forces.

The death toll linked to Israeli fire at aid distribution sites, established as part of a US- and Israeli-backed system in May, has now surpassed 100, with dozens more injured.

"راح يجيب مساعدات، طخوه في راسه"…! pic.twitter.com/IWQNSebJU6 — أنس الشريف Anas Al-Sharif (@AnasAlSharif0) June 15, 2025

Hunger and Malnutrition

In a related statement, UNICEF spokesperson James Elder warned that Palestinian families in Gaza are struggling to secure even a single daily meal for their children.

Elder described the humanitarian conditions as “bleak, horrific, and hopeless,” highlighting that severe malnutrition drastically increases the risk of child mortality.

“Children are dying from simple causes that would have been easily preventable,” he said. “Severe malnutrition makes a child ten times more likely to die from such conditions.”

Elder also criticized the current aid distribution system managed by the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, supported by the US and Israel. He stated that the system fails to meet the scale of need and exposes civilians to danger.

Since March 2, only a limited number of aid trucks have been allowed entry through the Kerem Shalom crossing east of Rafah, far below the minimum 500 trucks per day required to meet basic needs.

Ongoing Genocide

Since October 7, 2023, Israel, backed by the United States, has continued its military campaign on the Gaza Strip, widely condemned as a genocide involving mass killings, starvation, destruction, and displacement.

Despite repeated calls by the international community and binding rulings from the International Court of Justice, Israel has intensified its offensive.

More than 183,000 Palestinians have been killed or wounded, the majority of them women and children. Over 11,000 people remain missing, and famine conditions have led to further deaths. Entire neighborhoods have been reduced to rubble, and hundreds of thousands have been forcibly displaced.

(PC, AJA)