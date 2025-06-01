Air Raid Sirens in Tel Aviv: Ansarallah Missile Targets Ben Gurion Airport

A missile launched by Yemen’s Ansarallah toward Ben Gurion Airport was reportedly intercepted, marking the latest in a series of strikes carried out in solidarity with Gaza.

The Israeli occupation army claimed on Sunday that it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, which was heading toward Ben Gurion Airport, south of Tel Aviv.

The incident triggered air raid sirens in several areas, including central Israel, Greater Tel Aviv, and the western outskirts of occupied Jerusalem, and temporarily disrupted air traffic at the country’s main international airport.

Israeli media reported that initial assessments pointed to the involvement of the American-made THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) system in the interception.

Sirens ring in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem after a missile was reportedly launched from Yemen. pic.twitter.com/w4IkoS5xIs — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 1, 2025

Following the sirens, Israeli police carried out field searches across Tel Aviv and Jerusalem as a precautionary measure.

This missile launch is part of a growing series of long-range operations carried out by Ansarallah, the Yemeni movement that has declared its alignment with the Palestinian people amid Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

Since late 2023, Ansarallah has targeted Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea and launched drones and ballistic missiles toward Israeli territory, describing its actions as direct responses to the Israeli onslaught in Gaza and the complicity of the United States.

Ansarallah has vowed to continue its operations so long as the war on Gaza persists, framing its involvement as part of a broader regional axis resisting Israeli aggression and Western support for it.

The movement has emphasized that its strikes are intended to disrupt Israeli infrastructure and deliver a message of deterrence on behalf of the Palestinian people.

(PC, AJA)