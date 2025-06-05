Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital Hit Again: Four Journalists Killed in Israeli Attack

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli drone strikes and air raids on Thursday killed at least 23 Palestinians, including four journalists at Baptist Hospital in Gaza City.

At least 23 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes targeting multiple areas since dawn on Thursday, Al-Jazeera reported, citing medical sources.

Among the victims were four journalists killed in a direct Israeli attack on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City.

According to Al-Jazeera correspondent Anas Al-Sharif, an Israeli drone deliberately struck the journalists as they reported from inside the hospital.

Dr. Fadl Naim, director of the Baptist Hospital, confirmed to Al-Jazeera that the facility was targeted directly by Israeli forces, killing four people and wounding several others.

He noted that this was the eighth time the hospital has been struck since the beginning of the war, and warned that the facility is under enormous pressure as many other hospitals in Gaza have gone out of service.

Palestinians bid farewell to journalist Sulaiman Hani Hajjaj, killed in an Israeli strike, as they recited the Takbeerat of the Day of Arafat. pic.twitter.com/NUHoc4flAg — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 5, 2025

The director of field hospitals in Gaza also spoke to Al-Jazeera, describing an indescribable humanitarian catastrophe.

He said medical workers in many hospitals have no access to food, and that much of the aid arriving through border crossings is spoiled. The director added that hunger and disease are spreading rapidly among the population.

Homes, Tents Bombed

In northern Gaza, a medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital reported that two Palestinians — including a pregnant woman — were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Jabalia al-Balad. A child also died from wounds sustained in another strike on Gaza City.

In Deir al-Balah, Israeli aircraft bombed the home of the Abu Shamala family near Banna bakery, killing a child and injuring others.

Eyewitnesses reported Israeli artillery bombardments in the town of Al-Maghraqa, north of the Nuseirat refugee camp.

In Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, six Palestinians were killed in an Israeli drone strike on a tent sheltering displaced families near the city of Asdaa. Eyewitnesses confirmed additional drone strikes on Roni Street, also targeting tents for displaced people.

Intense Israeli shelling was also reported in several neighborhoods of Khan Yunis, including Al-Qarara, Batn al-Sameen, Qizan al-Najjar, Al-Balad, Al-Satr al-Gharbi, Al-Katiba, Street 5, and surrounding areas.

Ongoing Genocide

Backed unconditionally by the United States, Israel has continued its genocidal war on Gaza since October 7, 2023. The campaign has involved relentless bombing, mass displacement, the destruction of homes and infrastructure, and the systematic use of starvation as a weapon — all in defiance of international law and multiple rulings by the International Court of Justice.

So far, the genocide has resulted in approximately 180,000 Palestinians killed or wounded — the vast majority of them children and women.

More than 14,000 remain missing, while hundreds of thousands have been forcibly displaced. Famine is sweeping the territory, claiming the lives of many, including children.