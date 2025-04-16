‘Al-Aqsa Desecrated’ – Sheikh Sabri Denounces Jewish Settlers’ Storming of Mosque

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

More than 3,000 illegal Israeli Jewish settlers have stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque in three days, according to Al Jazeera.

The former Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, Sheikh Ekrima Sabri has reportedly warned that the Al-Aqsa Mosque has become a desecrated site at the disposal of extremist Jewish settlers who are “waging violence and provoking Muslims.”

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Sheikh Sabri confirmed that Israeli security forces are tightening the siege on the external gates of the mosque, preventing Muslims from entering and allowing hundreds of settlers to storm and desecrate the sacred space.

A large number of Israeli settlers break into Al Aqsa mosque under the protection of occupation forces. pic.twitter.com/XUhUboPFLi — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) April 16, 2025

He said that the city of Jerusalem has turned into a military barracks, Al Jazeera noted.

Crossing Red Lines

Sheikh Sabri said the extreme right was crossing red lines by performing their own religious rituals, to give the world the illusion that Al-Aqsa is under their control, the report added.

“This day is considered a critical and sad day for Muslims, because Al-Aqsa Mosque is being desecrated… and is now at the disposal of extremist Jews who are waging violence and provoking Muslims,” he is reported as saying.

Imagine Muslim crowds storming a jewish synagogue, what would the world do?! These are jewish settlers stormed the Muslim’s third holiest place on earth Al Aqsa Mosque in front of the eyes of the whole world. Yet, world leaders support them and condemn Palestinian Muslims for… pic.twitter.com/ZZOEBk8yjt — Motasem A Dalloul (@AbujomaaGaza) April 16, 2025

On Wednesday, settlers began their incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque on the fourth day of the Jewish Passover holiday, amidst heavy security, the report noted.

Escalation since Oct 7

Sheikh Sabri said that since the first day of Israel’s genocidal assault on Gaza, the occupation authorities have been tightening restrictions on Muslims at Al-Aqsa Mosque, “persecuting young people in Jerusalem, and tightening their grip on Al-Aqsa and Jerusalem in particular, isolating it from other areas.”

He stressed that Israel has exploited the war it is waging on the Gaza Strip to intrude and encroach on the issue of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa.

The Muslim scholar also said that the Israeli authorities eased some restrictions on Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, but then resumed severe restrictions and prevented young Muslims from entering with the approach of the Jewish holidays.

Call to Palestinians

The sheikh called on Palestinians inside Israel to continue visiting Al-Aqsa Mosque as they did during Ramadan, saying their visits on Saturdays and Fridays are not sufficient, as the incursions by extremist Jews occur on other days of the week.

“Our brothers in the 1948 territories are not falling short, meaning they are capable of coming, and the call of the Prophet Muhammad, peace and blessings be upon him, to make the pilgrimage to the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque must be heeded,” he reportedly said.

Dozens of Israeli settlers entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City, accompanied by Israeli security forces, in an action that may heighten tensions with Palestinian worshipers pic.twitter.com/V1a8ay4ks0 — RT (@RT_com) April 16, 2025

The Al-Aqsa Mosque preacher emphasized that the occupation’s aggressive measures will not secure its rights regarding Al-Aqsa.

He said that stripping the Islamic Waqf of its powers and the Al-Aqsa guards, who are affiliated with the Islamic Waqf, paralyzes their movement during Jewish holidays.

“This is a blatant attack on the Islamic Waqf institution and a blatant attack on Jordan,” Sheikh Sabri reportedly stated.

Hundreds of illegal Israeli settlers forced their way into Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem on Tuesday, marking the third day of the Jewish religious holiday of Passover, a Palestinian official has reported. Read: https://t.co/iSAw7iFJl0 pic.twitter.com/UH2GAINhIt — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) April 16, 2025

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs, cited by the Middle East Monitor (MEMO) illegal settlers raided the mosque 21 times last month, during Ramadan. Figures released by the Jerusalem governor showed that 13,064 illegal settlers stormed the mosque in the first quarter of 2025, MEMO reported.

(PC, AJA, MEMO)