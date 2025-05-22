Al-Awda Hospital in Flames, Nearly 100 Killed in Latest Israeli Attacks on Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Relentless Israeli airstrikes kill 98 Palestinians in 24 hours, as Al-Awda Hospital in northern Gaza burns under siege.

Palestinian media reported that 12 people were killed—nine of them from the same family—when Israeli forces bombed a warehouse sheltering displaced civilians near a water reservoir in the al-Baraka area of Deir al-Balah, central Gaza.

Two more Palestinians were killed in an airstrike on a tent in the al-Sadaka camp, south of the city.

Those transferred to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital were civilians, including children and women.

Israeli warplanes also struck two homes in the Zarqa area of northern Gaza, killing all occupants. The homes belonged to the Maqat and Qanou families.

In the Saftawi area northwest of Gaza City, five members of the Bakhit family were killed and others wounded when their home was bombed.

The director of Al-Awda Hospital in Gaza says they are unable to contain the fire in the medicine warehouse after Israeli forces targeted the facility. He added that Israeli troops are still firing toward the hospital.

Two more Palestinians were killed and several others injured in the Al-Sha’af area of the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City. In the south, Israeli drone strikes east of Khan Yunis killed two people.

The Israeli army also shelled several residential buildings in Al-Qarara, northeast of Khan Yunis.

Dr. Munir al-Barash, Director General of the Ministry of Health in Gaza, confirmed that 98 Palestinians were killed in various Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours.

Al-Awda Hospital in Flames

Israeli forces stormed the courtyard of Al-Awda Hospital in Tel al-Zaatar, firing heavily and setting fire to tents where displaced families had taken refuge.

Dr. Muhammad Salha, director of the hospital, said that staff have been unable to control the fire in the medicine warehouse, which was ignited by Israeli shelling.

He added that the bombardment is ongoing and that the flames risk spreading to other parts of the hospital.

Scores of people, including medical staff, remain trapped in the facility under severe conditions, with acute shortages of food and water due to the siege.

Elsewhere, civil defense crews managed to extinguish a massive fire in the Al-Ragheb Tower in the Al-Karama area, northwest of Gaza, after the building was directly hit by Israeli forces.

Local sources said firefighters struggled to reach the site due to the destruction of roads and infrastructure. They were forced to reach the burning tower on foot, relying on basic hand tools in the absence of machinery.

The Ministry of Health reports that since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, more than 53,655 Palestinians have been killed and 121,950 wounded.

The overwhelming majority of the casualties are civilians, including women and children.

(PC, AJA)