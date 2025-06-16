Al-Qassam and Al-Quds Brigades Strike Israeli Forces across Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian resistance factions launched coordinated attacks across Gaza, killing two Israeli soldiers, striking tanks, and engaging in direct combat with occupation forces.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas, announced on Monday that its fighters, in coordination with the Al-Quds Brigades of the Islamic Jihad movement, had successfully targeted an Israeli infantry unit in the southern Gaza Strip.

According to the statement, the unit had taken shelter inside a house when it was struck with an anti-personnel missile, resulting in several casualties.

The resistance fighters also reported that an Israeli soldier was shot and wounded with a Qassam Ghoul sniper rifle in the Sanati area, east of Abasan al-Kabira, near Khan Yunis.

Separately, Al-Qassam fighters said they attacked an Israeli armored personnel carrier and a Merkava tank using a high-explosive landmine and a suicide bomb on June 10, east of Jabaliya, in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military has confirmed the death of a Kfir Brigade soldier in the southern Gaza Strip.

In another incident, Al-Qassam Brigades reported targeting a Merkava tank with a high-explosive device on Al-Sikka Street, east of Jabaliya, on June 11.

Meanwhile, the Al-Quds Brigades stated that its fighters shelled a gathering of Israeli soldiers and vehicles near the Al-Qarara municipality, north of Khan Yunis, using 60mm mortar rounds.

The group also reported destroying a military vehicle with a pre-planted explosive barrel near Al-Huda Mosque in the Al-Manara neighborhood, south of Khan Yunis.

Additionally, the Al-Quds Brigades said its special forces engaged in close-quarters combat with Israeli troops east of the Sheja’iyya neighborhood in Gaza City on Sunday evening, killing and injuring several soldiers.

The Israeli army later acknowledged the death of a second Kfir Brigade soldier during clashes in the area.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)