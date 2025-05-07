Al-Qassam Announces ‘Gates of Hell’ Operation in Rafah, Releases New Video

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Al-Qassam Brigades released new footage revealing a deadly ambush on Israeli forces in Rafah, showcasing close-range combat and the use of tunnel warfare tactics.

New footage released today by Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement, Hamas, showed the latest resistance operation against the Israeli occupation forces in the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

At the beginning of the video, a field commander in Al-Qassam said that the Brigades’ leadership had authorized the start of “Gates of Hell” operations and ambushes in all alleys and streets of Rafah, noting that the resistance fighters had “studied the occupation’s behavior in the Mouraq axis area and accordingly identified the killing zone.”

In his concluding remarks, the Al-Qassam commander delivered a message stating, “We remain on our land, defending our people, our religion, and our beloved homeland.”

Regarding the details of the operation, Al-Qassam stated that the complex ambush took place in the vicinity of Al-Zahraa Mosque in the Al-Junaynah neighborhood, east of Rafah, on the third of May.

The ambush began with the emergence of a number of fighters from the opening of a booby-trapped tunnel to engage with the occupation soldiers present at the location.

An engagement occurred at point-blank range between Al-Qassam fighters and Israeli forces using appropriate weapons, during which the screams of the occupation soldiers were heard.

Following this, the fighters retreated into the tunnel to lure an Israeli engineering force, while reinforcement forces advanced to evacuate the dead and wounded.

The footage documented the entry of an Israeli drone and police dogs to ensure the area was clear of resistance fighters, before the Israeli force reached the tunnel opening, detonated it, and caused casualties among its members, amid chants of “Allahu Akbar” (God is the greatest) by Al-Qassam fighters.

Al-Qassam indicated in the video the occupation’s acknowledgment of the deaths of officer Noam Rafid and soldier Yehieli Sarour from the Yahalom unit of the Combat Engineering Corps.

Additionally, the footage showed Al-Qassam members engaging with Israeli forces and targeting a tank and a military bulldozer during the ambush with Al-Yassin 105 anti-armor shells.

Palestinian resistance operations have escalated recently, and the Israeli army has acknowledged the killing of at least six soldiers since the resumption of the aggression against Gaza on March 18th.

