Al-Qassam Brigades Hand Over the Body of Israeli Prisoner Shiri Bibas

Hamas has reportedly handed over the body of Israeli captive Shiri Bibas to the Red Cross, amid ongoing accusations and disputes over the circumstances of her death, according to Al-Jazeera.

A ‘special source’ told Al-Jazeera channel that this Friday evening the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, handed over the body of Israeli captive Shiri Bibas to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The Israeli army radio quoted a security source saying that the Red Cross had informed Israel of receiving Bibas’ body in the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, the Israeli army stated that its representatives are in contact with the Bibas family.

On its part, Hamas said in a statement that the claims made by the spokesperson of the Israeli occupation army, accusing the resistance of killing the Bibas family, are “pure lies,” adding them to a long series of lies that have been continuously spread over the past 15 months as part of a genocide campaign.

The statement added that “this is a desperate attempt to evade responsibility for the killing of the Bibas family by the criminal army, alongside its other crimes against prisoners in Gaza.”

The statement further clarified that “due to the scale of the genocide, the brutal shelling, and the widespread destruction of buildings and neighborhoods, as well as the obstruction of war criminal Netanyahu’s ceasefire agreement, the Bibas family was killed, alongside other crimes committed against prisoners in Gaza.”

Hamas also accused the Israeli army and its spokespersons of employing “the most heinous forms of deception and false propaganda, repeatedly attempting to divert global public attention from their brutal crimes, genocide, and ethnic cleansing.”

In the context of the prisoner exchange under the first phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, Hamas handed over four bodies on Thursday, which were supposed to include Shiri Bibas’ body.

However, Hamas later indicated that there might have been a mix-up with the bodies, after Israel claimed that the body they received was not that of the mentioned prisoner but of a Palestinian woman.

Hamas stated: “We point out the possibility of an error or mix-up of the bodies, which could have been caused by the occupation targeting and bombing the location where the family, along with other Palestinians, were present.”

The movement added that it would inform the mediators of its own examination results, while demanding that the Israeli occupation return the body it claimed to be of a Palestinian woman.

Hamas affirmed its seriousness and full commitment to the agreement, also expressing its rejection of the threats made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who accused the movement of violating the agreement.

(AJA, PC)