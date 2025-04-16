Al-Quds Brigades Broadcast Footage of Bombing Netzarim Axis, Seize Two Drones

The military wing of Islamic Jihad releases footage purporting to show an attack on Israeli forces east of Netzarim and the seizure of two drones, as Israel’s aggression and starvation tactics in Gaza persist.

The Al-Quds Brigades – the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement – broadcast footage it said showed its fighters firing a barrage of rockets at Israeli occupation forces east of the Netzarim axis and seizing two “quadcopter” drones.

The footage showed some of the Brigades’ fighters preparing and targeting the occupation forces with a rocket barrage, and seizing the two drones.

The Brigades’ operation, which was carried out on April 12, coincides with the continued perpetration of massacres by the Israeli occupation army in various areas of Gaza, and the ongoing starvation policy it practices against Gazans.

The Al-Quds Brigades had previously broadcast footage documenting its fighters sniping an Israeli occupation sniper who was stationed on Tel al-Muntar in Shejaiyya, east of Gaza, and carrying out sniping operations against Gazan civilians.

Watch: Al-Quds Brigades release footage of the shelling of Israeli forces east of the Netzarim axis and the seizure of two Israeli drones during their intelligence missions in central Gaza. Translation Notes: – Preparing and targeting Israeli forces with a rocket barrage -… pic.twitter.com/8zg8jPPXhd — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 16, 2025

At the beginning of this month, the Brigades’ fighters also managed to seize two Israeli “Evo Max” drones in the northern Gaza Strip, with the Brigades broadcasting footage that was the first of its kind since the resumption of the Israeli war on the Strip.

Israel resumed its unprecedented war on the Gaza Strip on March 18 after reneging on the prisoner exchange and ceasefire agreement it concluded with the Palestinian resistance in January.

Resistance factions are responding to Israeli massacres with rocket barrages, sniping operations, and the detonation of booby-trapped houses and explosive devices.

(PC, AJA, Telegram)