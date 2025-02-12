Al-Quds Brigades: Netanyahu Holds the Key to Israeli Prisoners’ Fate

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Al-Quds Brigades stated that the fate of Israeli detainees in Gaza depends on Netanyahu’s decisions, stressing that only a prisoner exchange can resolve the crisis.

The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, declared on Wednesday that the fate of Israeli detainees held in Gaza is directly linked to the decisions of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The group emphasized that the only path to securing their release and achieving stability is through a prisoner exchange deal, accusing the Israeli government of neglecting its captives.

In an official statement, Abu Hamza, the spokesperson for the Al-Quds Brigades, said that “the successive events and developments since the beginning of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation until now have proven that the only solution to recovering the prisoners and restoring stability is through a prisoner exchange deal.”

He underscored that “the Palestinian resistance has fulfilled its duties and commitments to the fullest, while the enemy has abandoned its captives to danger and uncertainty.”

The statement placed full responsibility on the Israeli government for what happens next, blaming its leadership for prolonging the crisis.

“We hold the occupation government responsible for the consequences of evading its commitments to our afflicted people and for the continuous violations of the ceasefire agreement,” Abu Hamza said.

He stressed that “the fate of the captives held by the resistance is directly linked to Netanyahu’s actions, whether negative or positive.”

The Al-Quds Brigades also reiterated their stance on the ceasefire, making clear that any escalation would be the result of Israeli violations.

“We reaffirm the fundamental principle that we remain committed to the ceasefire agreement in all its details, as long as the enemy adheres to it,” the statement read.

The remarks come amid growing tensions as indirect negotiations for a prisoner exchange remain stalled.

The remarks come amid growing tensions as indirect negotiations for a prisoner exchange remain stalled.

Palestinian groups have repeatedly signaled their willingness to reach an agreement, while Netanyahu's government faces increasing pressure from the families of Israeli detainees and political parties demanding decisive action.

(PC, AJA)