Al-Quds Brigades Use Recycled Bomb to Destroy Israeli Vehicle near Khan Yunis

Al-Quds Brigades release footage of a reverse-engineered explosive device destroying an Israeli military vehicle in Khan Yunis, highlighting ongoing resistance operations in Gaza.

The Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, released video footage on Friday showing the bombing of an Israeli military vehicle north of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

The footage documents how the brigades repurposed an explosive device left behind by Israeli forces, using what they described as “reverse engineering” techniques. After being rigged with new explosives, the device was planted along a route frequently used by Israeli military vehicles.

The video includes surveillance of the targeted Israeli vehicle positioned near an engineering unit conducting demolition and bulldozing operations. A powerful explosion follows, sending a large plume of smoke into the air.

According to a statement issued on June 12, the Al-Quds Brigades confirmed that fighters returning from the front lines had successfully detonated the device on June 8 in the Al-Satar Al-Gharbi area, resulting in the destruction of an Israeli vehicle.

A day earlier, the Israeli occupation army ordered residents in parts of Khan Yunis to evacuate immediately toward the Mawasi area, warning of a new offensive and vowing to use “extreme force” to dismantle the military capabilities of Palestinian resistance factions.

Since the launch of Israel’s ground invasion on October 27, 2023, resistance groups in Gaza have published numerous videos documenting operations against Israeli troops and vehicles. These include ambushes, direct engagements, and the shelling of Israeli cities and settlements using medium- and long-range missiles. Resistance groups report that they have destroyed or damaged hundreds of military vehicles and inflicted heavy losses on Israeli forces.

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 55,000, wounding more than 127,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, AJA)