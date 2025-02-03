By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Albanese warns that Israel’s actions in the West Bank amount to systematic expulsion, as its forces intensify attacks on Jenin.

UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in the Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese, has accused Israel of seeking to forcibly remove Palestinians from their land, warning that its ongoing military operations in the occupied West Bank constitute severe violations of international law.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera, Albanese stated that Israeli forces are working to “empty Jenin camp of its residents” as part of a broader policy to erase Palestinian presence in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Her remarks come as Israel expands its latest military offensive, dubbed ‘Iron Wall’, which began on the third day of the ceasefire in Gaza following 15 months of genocidal attacks.

Jenin Governor Kamal Abu al-Rab said the Israeli army is replicating the large-scale destruction seen in Gaza, deliberately rendering Jenin camp uninhabitable. “The explosions that took place yesterday are the first of their kind in more than two decades,” he noted.

According to sources who spoke to Al-Jazeera, Israeli forces have already demolished an entire residential block, while the military announced the destruction of 20 buildings in the Al-Damj neighborhood. The army also declared plans to expand its operations to five additional villages in the northern West Bank.

Albanese voiced deep concern over the escalation, stressing that Israel treats Palestinians as a colonial population, subjecting them to systematic violence regardless of location.

She previously warned that Israel’s genocide in Gaza would inevitably spread to the West Bank—a prediction now unfolding with full force.

In her interview, the UN expert described Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a “war criminal wanted by international justice” and reaffirmed that Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Galant in November 2024, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity for their actions in Gaza.

Albanese also criticized the lack of strong intervention from Arab states but commended Libya’s role in supporting Palestinian rights.

Taking to her X account, she wrote: “I urgently appeal to the authorities of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, as mediators of the ceasefire, to take decisive action to prevent any further breaches.”

Last July, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that Israel must end its occupation of Palestinian territories seized after 1967, warning against any actions aimed at altering the region’s demographic or geographic makeup.

The court reaffirmed that the Palestinian people have the recognized right to self-determination.

