An Era of Double Standards – The Case of Ukraine and Gaza Explained (VIDEO)

Robert Inlakesh explains why we live in an era of double standards. (Photo: video grab)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Outraged emerged after a missile strike killed two and injured 16 at Kiyv’s largest children’s hospital, with the US vowing to send more military aid in response.

Yet, when Israel struck dozens of hospitals inside the Gaza Strip, using mainly US weapons, killing hundreds and injuring thousands in total, there was almost complete silence.

Palestine Chronicle’s Robert Inlakesh explains why we live in an era of double standards.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

