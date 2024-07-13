An Era of Double Standards – The Case of Ukraine and Gaza Explained (VIDEO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestine Chronicle’s Robert Inlakesh explains why we live in an era of double standards.

Outraged emerged after a missile strike killed two and injured 16 at Kiyv’s largest children’s hospital, with the US vowing to send more military aid in response.

Yet, when Israel struck dozens of hospitals inside the Gaza Strip, using mainly US weapons, killing hundreds and injuring thousands in total, there was almost complete silence.

