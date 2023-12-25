‘Analyze This, Dwairi’ – Resistance Roundup – DAY 80

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In a recent video, a Qassam Brigades fighter is heard shouting: “Analyze this, Dwairi!”

Fayez Duwairi is Al-Jazeera Arabic main military analyst who, throughout the war, analyzed every video produced by Al-Qassam Brigades in Gaza.

The former Maj. Gen. of the Jordanian army, Duwairi, is known for his positive view of the performance of the Palestinian Resistance, a view that is constantly backed up by almost daily videos demonstrating the prowess, skills and power of Palestinian fighters.

The video in reference was reportedly filmed in Juhr al-Dik, in northeast Gaza, a border region that was supposedly secured by the invading Israeli army on the first few days of the land invasion, which began on October 27.

The fact that the Resistance is able to strike with so much confidence in these parts, and the humorous reference by the Qassam fighter, contradicts claims by the Israeli military that it is in total control of some parts of northern Gaza.

Al-Qassam fighter heard shouting: "Analyze this, Dwairi!" A humorous acknowledgment of the role played by Al-Jazeera military analyst Fayez al-Dwairi who, since the start of the Israeli war, commented on all videos produced by Al-Qassam Brigades.

Below, are the unedited announcements made by Palestinian and Lebanese Resistance groups regarding their latest performance against the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon.

The information below was communicated by Al-Qassam Brigades, Al-Quds Brigades, and Hezbollah on their military media channels on Telegram.

Al-Qassam: From Gaza to Galilee

“Al-Qassam Brigades bombard two gatherings of occupation soldiers north and east of the city of Khan Yunis with mortar shells. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist troop carrier with an Al-Yassin 105 shell north of the city of Khan Yunis. “Al-Qassam Brigades struck two gatherings of occupation soldiers north and east of the city of Khan Yunis with heavy-caliber mortar shells. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombed a gathering of enemy forces penetrating east of the city of Khan Yunis with heavy-caliber mortar shells. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombed the Liman military barracks in western Al-Jalil, northern occupied Palestine, with a missile salvo from southern Lebanon in response to the Zionist massacres against civilians in the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam fighters detonated an anti-personnel Al-Ra’adiya explosive device in a Zionist special force after it entered the basement of a building in the Khuza’a area, east of Khan Yunis. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist D9 bulldozer with a tandem shell north of the city of Khan Yunis. “Al-Qassam fighters successfully targeted a Zionist infantry force stationed in a house with an Al-Yassin 105 shell, leaving them dead and wounded, east of the city of Khan Yunis. “Al-Qassam fighters successfully targeted a special Zionist force consisting of a reinforced faction of 40 soldiers fortified in a house in the Jabaliya Al-Balad area, north of the Gaza Strip, with TBG anti-fortification shells, resulting in all its members being either killed or wounded. “Al-Qassam fighters managed to snipe a Zionist soldier east of the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City. “Al-Qassam fighters were able to detonate an anti-personnel explosive device in a Zionist infantry force, leaving them dead and wounded in the Jabal al-Rayes area, east of Gaza City. “Al-Qassam fighters were able to target a special Zionist force fortified in a residential apartment with an anti-fortification TBG shell in the Jabaliya al-Balad area, north of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades destroy 9 Zionist vehicles penetrating the Al-Tuffah and Al-Daraj areas in Gaza City with Al-Yassin 105 shells. “Al-Qassam Brigades destroy 4 Zionist vehicles penetrating the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City with Al-Yassin 105 shells. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist D9 bulldozer with an Al-Yassin 105 shell east of Bureij in the central Gaza Strip.”

In this just-released video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen targeting Israeli soldiers and destroying their vehicles penetrating the areas of Gaza City.

Al-Quds: From Juhr Al-Dik to Khan Yunis

“We bombed a position of Zionist military vehicles in the Juhr Al-Dik area with a barrage of mortar shells. “We bombarded the military gatherings on Street 5 in the advancement axis east of Khan Yunis, with a barrage of regular 60-caliber mortar shells. “We bombed enemy gatherings in the land of Abu Oreiban, east of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, with 107 mm rockets and mortar shells. “We targeted a Zionist Merkava tank with a tandem shell on Baghdad Street in the Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza. “Our fighters bombarded the military gatherings around Al-Zilal Mosque in the advancement axes east of Khan Yunis with a barrage of regular 60-caliber mortar shells. “Our fighters bombarded a gathering of enemy soldiers and vehicles in the vicinity of the Erez site, north of the Gaza Strip, with a barrage of mortar shells. “This morning, our fighters managed to target two Zionist military vehicles with tandem and RPG shells in Palestine Bank Street in Jabalia Al-Balad, north of the Gaza Strip. “We bombarded the enemy’s gatherings in the Al-Mahatta area in Khan Yunis with a barrage of rockets. “Once again, we bombed the military gatherings on Street 5 in the axis of advancement east of Khan Yunis with a barrage of 60-caliber standard mortar shells. “We bombed a gathering of enemy soldiers and vehicles with a barrage of mortar shells on the axis of advance southwest of Gaza. “We targeted a Zionist military vehicle with an RPG shell in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza. “Our fighters are engaged in fierce clashes using anti-tank shells, machine guns, and mortar shells with enemy forces penetrating the axes of advance east and north of Khan Yunis. “We bombed Asqalan and the Gaza envelope with concentrated missile barrages.”

Saraya Al-Quds – Jenin Brigade posted the scene of an Israeli soldier reportedly falling into an ambush and being hit from point-blank range in the Al-Damaj neighborhood axis, during the incursion of Israeli occupation forces in the #Jenin refugee camp, on Sunday night.

Hezbollah: More Appropriate Weapons

“The fighters targeted a deployment of enemy soldiers around the Metat military barracks with appropriate weapons. “The fighters targeted the Beit Hillel military base east of Kiryat Shmona with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits. “The fighters targeted a gathering of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Birket Risha site with appropriate weapons. “The fighters targeted buildings in the Misgav Am settlement with rocket weapons. “The fighters targeted a position of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Hanita site with appropriate weapons, causing confirmed casualties, between dead and wounded. “The fighters targeted the Avivim settlement (the occupied Lebanese village of Salha) and the Metulla settlement with appropriate weapons. “The fighters targeted a position of the Israeli enemy soldiers inside a building in the Al-Manara settlement with appropriate weapons inflicting confirmed casualties.” https://twitter.com/PalestineChron/status/1739303999289852050

(The Palestine Chronicle)