Another Palestinian Killed amid Israel’s Ongoing Aggression in the West Bank

As the death toll continues to rise in the occupied West Bank due to Israel’s continued military aggression, the occupation forces killed a young Palestinian man in the Balata refugee camp.

Israeli occupation forces shot and killed a young Palestinian man on Thursday during a military raid on the Balata camp east of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, his body was then withheld by the army.

In addition, another Palestinian man, aged 32, was injured after Israeli forces shot him in the thigh, WAFA reported, citing Amid Ahmed, the director of the Red Crescent Emergency and Ambulance Center in Nablus, Amid Ahmed. While a child, 14, was injured after being shot in the hand and abdomen.

A child receives medical treatment after being shot in the leg by the Israeli occupation forces in Nablus.

An elderly man, aged 68, suffered bruises after the occupation soldiers assaulted him.

Armed clashes were reported in the camp as the army sent military reinforcement into the area, the Anadolu news agency reported.

The Israeli army has been conducting military operations in the northern West Bank since January 21, killing at least 63 people and displacing tens of thousands.

Jenin

A Palestinian doctor and young woman were injured by Israeli occupation forces in the city of Jenin and its refugee camp on Thursday, WAFA reported.

The agency cited the Palestinian Red Crescent as saying that its crews dealt with two injuries from live bullets. One of the casualties was a doctor who was injured in the foot in the Al-Zahraa neighborhood in Jenin, and the other was a 23-year-old woman in the Jenin refugee camp.

Occupation soldiers ransacked a home in Jenin after being stationed there for 36 days. When the Palestinian family returned after hearing the army had withdrawn, they were shocked to find their home turned upside down and its contents looted.

qaed_alsadi (IG) pic.twitter.com/PMjfKZ9sRz — Translating Falasteen (Palestine) (@translatingpal) February 26, 2025

The Israeli army continued its unprecedented offensive dubbed Operation Iron Wall against the city and its camp for the 38th consecutive day, resulting so far in the killing of at least 27 Palestinians.

Also on Thursday, footage was shared on social media capturing the moment Israeli occupation forces deliberately opened fire at paramedics while they were attempting to rescue a Palestinian woman shot and injured by occupation forces in the Jenin refugee camp.



Footage captures the moment Israeli occupation forces deliberately opened fire at paramedics while they were attempting to rescue a Palestinian woman shot and injured by occupation forces in the Jenin refugee camp.

On Wednesday, occupation forces attacked several young men in the vicinity of Yahya Ayyash roundabout in the city of Jenin, while the army brought in further reinforcements accompanied by bulldozers to the camp.

Tulkarm

The Israeli army also their aggression on the city of Tulkarm and its camp for the 32nd consecutive day and on Nour Shams camp for the 19th day, amid widespread destruction of infrastructure and property, WAFA reported.

Reinforcements were brought into the city and near the Tulkarm and Nour Shams camps, while occupation forces positioned themselves along Nablus Street linking the two camps. They also continued to seize residential buildings on the streets and turned them into military outposts with snipers deployed inside.

Little Karam from Tulkarm camp helps his family evacuate their damaged shop after it was hit by the Israeli occupation.

The occupation forces also deployed infantry squads in the alleys of the Tulkarm and Nur Shams camps, preventing entry or exit from them, amid low-flying drones. Homes were raided, including empty houses, and vandalized and some were seized by the army and turned into military barracks.

In the Nur Shams camp, dozens of families accompanied by relief teams from the Palestinian Red Crescent Society and Civil Defense, returned to their homes after the occupation forces gave them three hours to evacuate the contents of their homes. This came after notifications were issued that eleven homes were to be demolished in the coming days, under the pretext of paving a road extending from the camp square towards Al-Manshiya neighborhood, according to WAFA.

The funeral of Palestinian youth Abdul Rahman Abu Al-Samen from Nur Shams camp in Tulkarm, who succumbed to injuries he sustained due to an Israeli airstrike two months ago.

The ongoing aggression has also displaced approximately 12,000 residents from Tulkarm camp and more than 5,000 from Nur Shams camp.

Jericho

On Thursday afternoon, Israeli special forces raided the city of Jericho, according to WAFA.

The special units followed by military reinforcements sneaked their way into the neighborhoods of Sabiha and Al-Khidawi in the center of Jericho, triggering confrontations, the report noted.

The occupation forces reportedly fired live ammunition, sound bombs and gas during the clashes.

Hebron

A group of illegal Jewish settlers attacked Palestinian properties in the town of Beit Kahil, north of Hebron (Al_Khalil), on Thursday, WAFA reported.

Nadi Muhammad Kayed al-Atawneh told WAFA that a group of illegal settlers attacked his home and property in the Shaab Mazou area in the Wadi al-Qaf area in the town of Beit Kahil, completely destroying its contents.

He said settlers have intensified their attacks on Palestinian residents and their properties in the area in the past weeks, in addition to uprooting olive trees and crops.

