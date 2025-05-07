Ansarallah: Ceasefire Does Not Include Israel ‘In Any Way, Shape or Form’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Despite agreeing to halt operations against US vessels, Ansarallah vows to continue its response to Israel’s war on Gaza.

A ceasefire agreement between Ansarallah and the United States does not include any provisions related to Israel, the Yemeni group clarified on Wednesday, indicating that its attacks on shipping will not cease entirely, Reuters news agency reported.

Ansarallah’s chief negotiator, Mohammed Abdulsalam, told Reuters that the agreement is limited in scope and “does not include Israel in any way, shape or form.”

“As long as they announced the cessation (of US strikes) and they are actually committed to that, our position was self-defense so we will stop,” he reportedly added.

Yemen just called the shots? We're diving into the HUGE implications of the US seemingly agreeing to end attacks without a commitment from Yemen to stop their solidarity actions with Gaza (targeting Israeli ships & strategic sites). Is this the first time an Arab entity has truly… pic.twitter.com/d4RVjQTcxK — Ramzy Baroud (@RamzyBaroud) May 6, 2025

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced that the US would suspend airstrikes against Ansarallah, stating that the group had committed to halting attacks on American vessels.

Oman later confirmed it had mediated the deal to stop operations targeting US ships.

Since January, there have been no reported Ansarallah operations against maritime traffic in the Red Sea.

The US escalated its military campaign against Ansarallah earlier this year. Human rights groups have raised alarms over civilian casualties linked to these strikes.

Ansarallah began launching attacks toward Israel and commercial shipping in the Red Sea following the start of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, on October 7, 2023.

The US military reported it has targeted more than 1,000 sites in Yemen since the launch of Operation Rough Rider on March 15. The strikes have reportedly killed hundreds of fighters and several senior figures within Ansarallah.

On Sunday, an Ansarallah missile struck near Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport. In response, Israel launched an airstrike on Yemen’s Hodeidah port the following day, and on Tuesday targeted the airport in the capital, Sanaa.

Under President Joe Biden, the US and UK conducted retaliatory strikes against Ansarallah. On April 28, a suspected US airstrike hit a migrant detention facility in Yemen. According to Yemeni media, the attack killed at least 68 people.

(PC, Reuters)