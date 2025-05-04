Ansarallah Declares Aerial Blockade on Israel after Targeting Ben Gurion Airport

Citing Israel’s expanded operations in Gaza, Ansarallah vows continued strikes on airports and warns against regional violations.

The Yemeni movement Ansarallah declared on Sunday the launch of a comprehensive aerial blockade on Israel in response to the Israeli government’s decision to expand its military operations in Gaza.

Ansarallah military spokesperson announced on Sunday that Yemen would focus on targeting Israeli airports—chiefly Ben Gurion Airport—as part of its response strategy.

“In response to the Israeli escalation with the decision to expand aggressive operations on Gaza,” the spokesperson said, “the Yemeni Armed Forces announce that they will work to impose a comprehensive air blockade on the Israeli enemy by repeatedly targeting airports, most notably Lod Airport, known in Israel as Ben Gurion Airport.”

ANSARALLAH MILITARY SPOKESMAN: In response to the Israeli escalation with the decision to expand aggressive operations on Gaza, the Yemeni Armed Forces announce that they will work to impose a comprehensive air blockade on the Israeli enemy by repeatedly targeting airports, most… pic.twitter.com/DwAqXXlPbv — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 4, 2025

The group called on all international airlines to take immediate action.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces call on all international airlines to take into consideration what is stated in this statement from the moment it was announced and published and to cancel all flights to the airports of the criminal enemy to preserve the safety of their aircraft and customers.”

Ansarallah also warned against continued Israeli military actions across the region, referencing recent strikes on neighboring Arab countries.

“Dear, free, and independent Yemen will not accept the continued state of violation that the enemy is trying to impose by targeting Arab countries such as Lebanon and Syria,” the statement added. “This nation will not fear confrontation and will refuse submission and subservience.”

The announcement followed reports that a Yemeni missile struck Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday morning.

According to Israeli media, the projectile bypassed four layers of missile defense systems—including the US-made THAAD and Israel’s Arrow systems—before impact, reportedly creating a 25-meter-deep crater.

Emergency services treated eight Israelis at the scene, including one with moderate injuries.

(PC, SABA)