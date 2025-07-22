Ansarallah Launches Hypersonic Missile at Lod Airport, Israel Closes Airspace

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli military announced on Tuesday morning that it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen towards Israel, triggering air raid sirens in multiple areas at dawn.

According to Israel’s Channel 2, Israeli airspace was closed following the launch of the missile from Yemen.

Meanwhile, Ansarallah confirmed in a statement read by the group’s military spokesman, Yahya Saree, that their missile forces had carried out a “qualitative military operation,” targeting Lod (Ben Gurion) Airport in Tel Aviv with a ‘Palestine-2’ hypersonic ballistic missile.

Saree said the operation achieved its objective, forcing millions to flee to shelters and halting airport operations.

Attacks on Five Israeli Sites

On Monday, Ansar Allah also announced it had targeted five Israeli sites with drones, including Ben Gurion Airport, Ramon Airport, and the port of Eilat. In response, Israel said it had struck facilities inside Yemen’s western port of Hodeidah.

The Houthis reiterated that their operations in solidarity with the Palestinian people will continue until Israel ends its aggression on Gaza. Yahya Saree described Monday’s drone strikes as a qualitative operation carried out by the group’s air force in response to Israeli attacks on Hodeidah.

Israeli Strikes on Hodeidah

Earlier on Monday, the Israeli military announced it had targeted infrastructure at Hodeidah port, claiming the strikes were aimed at preventing the Houthis from rehabilitating their facilities. Israeli forces reportedly struck fuel tankers, engineering vehicles, and vessels allegedly used by the Houthis for military purposes.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that Israel would work “vigorously” to prevent the rebuilding of Houthi infrastructure in Yemen, threatening that Yemen would suffer the same fate as Iran and vowing a “heavy price” for recent missile attacks on Israel.

Houthi-affiliated media confirmed that a series of Israeli airstrikes hit the port of Hodeidah.

Ongoing Escalation

Last Friday, Ansar Allah targeted Ben Gurion Airport with a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile, which Israel claims to have intercepted. Since the beginning of Israel’s war on Gaza, the Houthis have launched dozens of missile attacks on Israel in what they describe as acts of solidarity with Gaza. In retaliation, Israel has carried out repeated airstrikes on Hodeidah and Sana’a.

The Houthis have also targeted Israeli-linked vessels in the Red Sea and declared a no-fly zone over Ben Gurion Airport, as well as a naval blockade of the ports of Eilat and Haifa.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has been waging a devastating war on the Gaza Strip, characterized by widespread killing, starvation, destruction, and forced displacement.

The ongoing assault has resulted in over 198,000 Palestinians killed or wounded—most of them children and women—with more than 10,000 reported missing. Hundreds of thousands have been forcibly displaced, and famine has taken hold, claiming the lives of many, including children.

(PC, AJA)