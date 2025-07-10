Ansarallah Reportedly Holding Sailors amid Escalating Red Sea Operations

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Maritime security sources reported on Thursday that the Yemen-based Ansarallah group is believed to be holding six of the 22 crew members from a Greek vessel they attacked and sank in the Red Sea earlier this week.

Ansarallah announced yesterday, Wednesday, that they had rescued a number of the ship’s crew members, without providing further details.

Meanwhile, maritime security sources stated that rescuers pulled three more crew members and a security guard alive from the Red Sea today, Thursday, a day after the Ansarallah group sank the Greek vessel “Eternity C,” and said they were holding some of the still-missing crew members.

This brings the total number of people rescued so far to 10, including eight Filipino crew members, one Indian, and one Greek security guard.

Ansarallah War Media Publishes Full Footage of 'MAGIC SEAS' Operation The video shows all stages of the targeting, from the warning ignored by the vessel to its eventual sinking for violating the Yemeni Armed Forces’ ban on entering occupied Palestinian ports. pic.twitter.com/iqfqzL3cIl — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 9, 2025

The people found today, Thursday, had spent more than 48 hours in the water, and 11 other individuals remain missing.

Nikos Georgopoulos, an official with the Greece-based company Diablos Maritime Risks, said, “This gives us more courage to continue searching for the missing, as requested by the Greek ship operator, and shows that the search plan was correct.”

The “Eternity C” is the second vessel Ansarallah has sunk this week. The US Mission in Yemen accused Ansarallah of abducting several surviving crew members from the ship and called for their immediate and unconditional release.

The Ansarallah group’s military spokesman stated in a televised speech that the group’s naval forces rescued a number of the ship’s crew members, provided them with medical care, and transferred them to a safe location.

The ship sank yesterday, Wednesday, days after Ansarallah targeted and sank the “Magic Seas,” renewing a campaign that began in November 2023 and has seen more than 100 ships attacked.

Following the second attack on Tuesday morning, crew members were forced to jump into the water, and rescuers have been searching for them since Wednesday morning.

Both vessels attacked this week were Liberian-flagged and managed by Greek companies. All crew members of the “Magic Seas” were rescued before it sank, while the “Eternity C” was first targeted last Monday afternoon by drone boats and rocket-propelled grenades fired by speedboats.

It is believed that four people have died, as maritime security sources stated they were killed in the attacks. If confirmed, these four reported deaths would be the first fatalities from attacks on ships in the Red Sea since June 2024.

Soon after the Israeli genocide on Gaza began, Ansarallah declared that no Israeli ships would be allowed to cross the Bab Al-Mandab Strait until Israel ceased its extermination campaign.

The Yemeni group later expanded its sea embargo to include any ships bound for Israel. Despite US intervention on behalf of Israel, which led to repeated bombing campaigns of Yemen, Ansarallah has remained steadfastly committed to its original objectives.

