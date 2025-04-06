Ansarallah Responds to US Airstrikes with Missile Attack on US Aircraft Carrier

Ansarallah’s forces launched a missile attack on a US supply ship in the Red Sea, while escalating US airstrikes target civilian infrastructure in Yemen.

Ansarallah’s military spokesman, Yahya Saree, announced early on Sunday that the group’s naval forces successfully targeted a supply ship linked to the US Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the Red Sea with a ballistic missile.

In a statement broadcast by Al Masirah TV, Saree said that the missile force, alongside drones, engaged the aircraft carrier Truman during the operation.

He stated that this action had prevented the “enemy” from launching further attacks on Yemen in the hours that followed.

The military spokesman emphasized that Ansarallah’s forces would continue their operations, asserting that their ultimate goal is to halt the ongoing aggression on Gaza and to lift the siege on the territory.

Saree further declared that these defensive operations would persist until the international community addresses the siege on Gaza, in solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

This latest attack is part of a broader series of operations that Ansarallah has launched in response to perceived threats against regional stability. The group had previously announced that it would escalate its operations against US military assets in the region, citing its support for Israeli actions against Gaza.

US Airstrikes on Yemen Intensify

Meanwhile, US warplanes reportedly carried out airstrikes on various targets in Yemen.

Early on Sunday, Yemeni media outlets reported that US aircraft had launched attacks on Kamaran Island, located off the coast of Al Hudaydah Governorate in western Yemen. The airstrikes targeted sites in the area, adding to a growing list of US operations in Yemen.

In another reported incident, US warplanes conducted airstrikes on a solar energy equipment store in Saada Governorate in northern Yemen.

The strike resulted in the deaths of two people and the injuries of four others, with civil defense teams working quickly to extinguish fires that broke out due to the explosions. The victims were retrieved from under the rubble in what appears to be another direct hit on civilian infrastructure.

