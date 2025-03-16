Ansarallah Responds to US Strikes, Targets American Aircraft Carrier

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Ansarallah retaliates against US airstrikes by targeting the USS Harry Truman with missiles and drones, while expressing solidarity with Gaza and condemning US support for Israel.

Ansarallah leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi responded sharply to US airstrikes on Yemen, describing the attacks as part of a new American assault aimed at halting the group’s support for Palestinians. In his statement, Ansarallah accused Washington of attempting to stop their assistance to the Palestinian people amid Israel’s ongoing blockade and collective punishment in Gaza.

Al-Houthi also condemned Israel’s actions, accusing it of systematically starving and dehydrating the Palestinian population as part of a broader genocidal campaign. He noted that there had been no significant international efforts to ease the suffering of Gaza and that the US remained complicit in enforcing Israeli policies.

“America is a partner in the Israeli occupation, imposing its plans and fulfilling its desires,” al-Houthi said.

The military spokesperson for the Ansarallah movement, Yahya Saree, said on Sunday that they targeted the US aircraft carrier “USS Harry Truman” with 18 missiles and a drone, describing the operation as a qualitative one.

Saree explained in a brief statement that the Ansarallah attack was “in response to the American aggression, which targeted several Yemeni provinces with more than 47 airstrikes, resulting in dozens of martyrs and wounded.”

He confirmed that the Yemeni army “will not hesitate to target any naval vessels in the Red and Arabian Seas in response to the aggression.”

The US airstrikes came after President Donald Trump authorized a military operation against Yemen, Ansarallah of ‘piracy’, and ‘terrorism’ targeting American and international vessels. The US government claimed the attacks were in response to Ansarallah actions against international shipping lanes.

🚨 Statement by the Yemeni Armed Forces Regarding the Targeting of the US Aircraft Carrier USS Harry Truman – March 16, 2025 🇺🇸 US Airstrikes on Yemen "The American enemy launched a blatant aggression against our country in the past hours, carrying out 47 airstrikes on several… pic.twitter.com/iRZMILznaH — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 16, 2025

The escalation follows Ansarallah’s decision to resume a blockade on Israeli ships transiting the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab Strait, and Gulf of Aden. The group had issued a deadline for Israel to allow aid into Gaza, which they said was ignored. The blockade, which started in November 2023, saw the group targeting Israeli-owned or linked cargo ships with missiles and drones, in a display of solidarity with Gaza amid Israeli military aggression.

Ansarallah has also intermittently targeted Israel with missile and drone attacks, some of which hit Tel Aviv, but had paused these strikes after a ceasefire was implemented in Gaza in January. However, with increasing US support for Israel, and the latter’s denial of humanitarian aid to devastated Gaza, Ansarallah has resumed their retaliatory strikes.

(PC, Yemeni Media, AJA)