By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Yemen’s Ansarallah launched fresh attacks on Israeli military sites and intensified their naval blockade, forcing the closure of Eilat Port amid mounting economic losses for Israel.

The Yemeni Armed Forces, affiliated with the Ansarallah movement, announced on Wednesday that they had carried out four fresh military operations targeting Israeli sites, including a direct missile strike on the Ben Gurion Airport, using a Zulfiqar ballistic missile.

In an official statement, Ansarallah’s military spokesperson, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said that three additional attacks targeted the port of Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat), a military site in the Naqab (Negev) region, and Ben-Gurion airport, using a total of four drones.

Saree reiterated that the Yemeni Armed Forces “remain committed to their religious, moral, and humanitarian responsibility toward the Palestinian people,” stressing that these operations will continue until Israel ends its war on Gaza and lifts the siege.

Yemen Issues New Warnings

The Yemeni military also renewed its warning to international companies operating in ports located in occupied Palestine, cautioning that their vessels could become targets if they continue such activity.

Yemen confirmed it is maintaining its naval blockade on Israeli shipping in both the Red Sea and Arabian Sea, framing it as part of a wider military campaign in support of Gaza.

On Tuesday, Saree had confirmed successful drone strikes on a key Israeli military site in the occupied Naqab region.

In his statement on July 15, Saree emphasized that Yemeni operations will persist without interruption until the aggression on Gaza ceases and the blockade on Palestinians is lifted.

Total Shutdown

Yemen’s maritime blockade has already caused significant economic repercussions in Israel. The Israeli business outlet The Marker reported that Eilat Port will completely shut down operations starting Sunday after the city’s municipality froze its bank accounts due to millions of shekels in debt.

The port has faced near-total paralysis since November 2023, when Yemen began its naval blockade on ships heading to Israel, which drastically reduced revenue and crippled commercial activity.

According to The Marker, Eilat Municipality froze the port’s accounts because of massive outstanding debts, effectively bringing all port operations to a standstill.

Earlier reports from The Marker revealed that Eilat Port’s revenue had plummeted by 80% in 2024, as international shipping companies avoided the Red Sea route due to Yemen’s blockade, imposed in solidarity with Gaza.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)