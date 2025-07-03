AP Reveals Armed Contractors Fired on Starving Gazans at US-Backed Aid Sites

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

An AP investigation exposes how untrained US security contractors used live fire, stun grenades, and pepper spray on hungry Palestinians at GHF-run aid centers in Gaza.

American contractors guarding US-backed aid distribution centers in Gaza are facing serious allegations of using live ammunition, stun grenades, and other aggressive crowd control tactics against starving Palestinians seeking food, according to a new report by the Associated Press.

Two contractors working for UG Solutions, a US-based firm subcontracted to provide security at the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) sites, came forward anonymously to describe what they called “dangerous and irresponsible” practices.

They said unqualified and heavily armed guards regularly fired weapons—often without provocation—while distributing aid to desperate civilians in Israeli-controlled areas of Gaza.

The AP reviewed video footage and internal documentation provided by the whistleblowers.

In one video, men in grey uniforms are seen using pepper spray and hurling stun grenades at crowds tightly packed in a fenced corridor. Gunfire can be heard in the background.

In another clip, a group of contractors appears to celebrate after someone is reportedly hit: “I think you hit one,” says a voice off-camera. “Hell yeah, boy,” another responds, as gunshots ring out.

One of the contractors told AP he saw colleagues fire from a tower and a dirt mound at Palestinians who had just collected food and were walking away. While the shooters are not visible in the videos, the contractor claimed he witnessed a man collapse after being shot from a distance of roughly 60 meters.

These incidents reportedly took place at distribution sites managed by GHF, an American organization established in February and registered in Delaware.

The group was created to replace the United Nations-led humanitarian system that had previously operated in Gaza, which Israel dismantled after accusing Hamas of diverting aid.

In May, the US pledged $30 million to support GHF’s operations—the first known government funding for the organization.

Palestinians and Gaza health authorities report that hundreds of civilians have been killed or injured while approaching the GHF aid sites, which are located within Israeli military zones.

According to AP, the Israeli army denies responsibility, claiming it fires only “warning shots” and is reviewing ways to reduce “friction with the population.”

A spokesperson for Safe Reach Solutions (SRS), the logistics company subcontracted by GHF, claimed that no serious injuries had occurred and that live rounds were used only in emergencies. However, AP’s forensic analysis of the videos confirmed the presence of live machine gun fire at distances close to the recording devices.

Security personnel interviewed by AP raised concerns over lax recruitment, poor training, and the militarization of humanitarian operations. The contractors said they were issued pistols, tear gas, and Israeli-made automatic rifles capable of rapid fire.

They also said that American and Israeli personnel monitored the aid distribution in real time through surveillance cameras—some allegedly equipped with facial recognition.

GHF denies these allegations. A spokesperson said “vested interests” were trying to discredit the organization and insisted that GHF employs experienced humanitarian and security professionals. The group also claims to have delivered over 50 million meals since May.

UG Solutions said its recruitment process includes weapons training and background checks. It did not address the videos or the specific claims made by its former contractors.

On Wednesday, Swiss public broadcaster RTS reported that the controversial GHF(GHF), which oversees the US-backed Israeli aid distribution scheme in Gaza, is to be dissolved in Geneva.

The Swiss Federal Supervisory Authority for Foundations (FSA) “ordered the formal dissolution” of the Geneva-based organization, RTS reported, adding that the organization has been the subject of controversy for months.

The foundation set up its office earlier this year as an alternative attempt by Israel to bypass the aid distribution in Gaza through United Nations channels. Since late May, more than 500 Palestinians have been killed and almost 4,000 injured trying to access food from distribution points, according to humanitarian organizations who have called for the GHF to be shut down.

