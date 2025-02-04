Arab Foreign Ministers Oppose Trump’s Gaza Displacement Plan: Full Letter Inside

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Arab foreign ministers and a senior Palestinian official have sent a letter to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio opposing Trump’s Gaza displacement plans—read the full letter here.

The letter, signed by the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt, and Jordan, as well as the Palestinian president’s advisor Hussein al-Sheikh, was delivered during a meeting with US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Timothy Lenderking, on Monday evening.

Trump first introduced the idea of having Jordan and Egypt accept Palestinians from Gaza on January 25, 2025.

When asked if this would be a long-term or short-term solution, Trump stated, “It could be either.”

The president’s comments have reignited longstanding Palestinian fears of permanent displacement, with critics condemning the plan as a proposal for ethnic cleansing. Egypt, Jordan, and other Arab states have strongly opposed it.

The letter stated, “Reconstruction in Gaza should be through direct engagement with and participation of the people of Gaza. Palestinians will live in their land and help rebuild it.”

It added that Palestinians “should not be stripped of their agency during reconstruction as they must take ownership of the process with the support of the international community.”

The Arab diplomats emphasized their intention to work with the new US administration to support peace and stability in the Middle East, aiming to resume efforts toward a just and permanent solution to the Palestinian issue based on the two-state solution in line with international legitimacy resolutions.

They also stressed the importance of deepening coordination with the US to enhance regional security and stability, expressing confidence in their ability to work together to secure a prosperous future for the region.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry confirmed that the ambassadors of the countries who signed the Cairo Statement will continue discussions with senior White House and US State Department officials in the coming period.

These talks will focus on presenting a unified Arab stance, enhancing cooperation, and addressing urgent regional matters.

On January 19, a ceasefire between the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas and the Israeli government came into effect, with the first phase set to last 42 days.

Negotiations for subsequent phases are expected to begin with mediation from Egypt, Qatar, and the United States.

Between October 7, 2023, and January 19, 2025, with American support, Israel committed genocide in Gaza, leaving over 159,000 Palestinians dead or wounded, most of them women and children, and over 14,000 missing.

This is the full text of the letter.

(The Palestine Chronicle)