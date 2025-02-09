Arab League Mobilizes for Emergency Summit on Palestinian Cause in Cairo

Egypt will host an emergency Arab summit on February 27, 2025, to discuss developments in Palestine, following consultations with Arab countries.

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Sunday that Cairo will host an emergency Arab summit on the Palestinian issue on February 27, 2025.

The summit follows consultations and coordination with Arab countries, including the State of Palestine, which requested the meeting to address the ongoing developments and escalating challenges facing the Palestinian cause.

The summit is being convened after discussions between Egypt, the current president of the Arab summit, Bahrain, and the Arab League General Secretariat. In a statement, Egypt emphasized the urgent need for a unified Arab response to the latest dangerous developments regarding Palestine.

It aims to reaffirm support for the establishment of a Palestinian state and discuss the two-state solution as a path to resolving the longstanding conflict.

Hossam Zaki, Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League, noted on Saturday that the Arab League is working to mobilize both Arab and international support for the Palestinian cause.

He stated that Arab nations stand united in rejecting Israel’s actions, particularly in relation to displacement proposals. Zaki also emphasized the Arab League’s firm stance on the two-state solution.

The decision to hold this summit comes amid rising tensions surrounding US President Donald Trump’s controversial plan to displace Palestinians from Gaza.

On January 25, Trump proposed resettling Gaza’s population in neighboring countries like Egypt and Jordan, a plan rejected by both nations and condemned by the broader Arab and international community.

The emergency summit will focus on finding collective responses to the Palestinian issue and addressing new threats to Palestinian rights, especially in light of recent proposals and ongoing violence.

(PC, AJA)