As Madleen Nears Egyptian Coast, Voices from Aboard Call for Gaza’s Freedom

Defying threats and surveillance, the Gaza-bound flotilla Madleen, carrying 12 activists and aid, is pressing forward to break the blockade.

The International Committee for Breaking the Siege on Gaza announced on Saturday that the ship Madleen is approaching the northern Egyptian coast, with only a short distance left before reaching Gaza.

The vessel, part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, is carrying 12 international activists.

Al-Jazeera cited the crew as saying that the journey is currently proceeding smoothly, despite previous nights when the ship was approached by drones later confirmed to be for reconnaissance purposes.

French Member of the European Parliament Rima Hassan, who is on board the Madleen, called for the ship’s safe passage to be ensured.

She warned that any attempt to intercept or attack the vessel would constitute a clear violation of international law. The ship is expected to reach a point 100 nautical miles from Gaza by Monday.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg also joined the mission. Before departure from the Sicilian port of Catania on June 1, she was seen standing beside a Palestinian flag.

Supporters gathered at the San Giovanni Li Cuti quay to send off the activists with songs and Palestinian flags.

From aboard the ship, human rights defender and Freedom Flotilla Coalition member Yasmine Ajar told Al-Jazeera that the mission is aimed at delivering humanitarian aid to a population that has been enduring famine for three months.

Ajar stressed that the flotilla is calling for the opening of humanitarian corridors, and warned that any violent response would amount to a war crime.

“We are trying to bring aid, and Israel is violating international law,” she said, noting that the world has remained silent throughout 20 months of aggression and genocide in Gaza.

The Madleen is the 36th vessel organized by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition. The coalition, formed in 2010, is an international solidarity movement that challenges Israel’s blockade of the Gaza Strip.

This voyage follows a previous attempt in early May, when another ship was reportedly attacked by Israeli drones in international waters near Malta.

Israel has issued repeated threats to intercept ships heading toward Gaza. In 2010, Israeli forces stormed the Mavi Marmara, a ship taking part in the same flotilla, killing 10 Turkish nationals and detaining others.

Despite the dangers, the activists aboard the Madleen say they are determined to break the siege and deliver aid, sending a strong message of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

