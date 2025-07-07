By Palestine Chronicle Staff

At least six Israeli soldiers were killed and one remains missing after a major resistance ambush in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza.

At least six Israeli soldiers were killed and ten others wounded—some critically—during a major resistance operation in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza, on Monday. Another soldier remains missing, according to multiple Israeli media reports cited in Al-Jazeera.

The incident occurred when Palestinian resistance fighters detonated an explosive device targeting an armored vehicle transporting Israeli soldiers.

Moments later, fighters reportedly struck a robot loaded with ammunition using an anti-tank missile as it was being prepared. The resistance then shelled the Israeli rescue forces that rushed to the scene.

Residents of Aqsqalon (Ashkelon), near Gaza’s northern periphery, reported hearing a “huge explosion,” while Israeli sources confirmed that one of the wounded is a senior officer.

Breaking | Israeli sources reveal details of the Beit Hanoun ambush: A well-planned ambush was set for Israeli soldiers in northern Gaza. The first explosive targeted a tank, the second hit a rescue team, and the third struck an additional rescue unit. A fourth explosive… pic.twitter.com/PEwdTf5whZ — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 7, 2025

The soldiers targeted in the operation reportedly belonged to the elite Yahalom engineering unit, which specializes in explosives and the demolition of Palestinian homes, according to Al-Jazeera.

Helicopters were deployed to evacuate the wounded and opened heavy fire in the area. Israeli outlets described the scene as chaotic, with several military vehicles ablaze and the incident still “developing.”

This attack is part of a broader escalation in resistance operations across the Gaza Strip in recent weeks.

June marked the deadliest month for Israeli occupation forces since the beginning of the war, with 20 soldiers and officers killed and many others wounded.

Ten days ago, the Israeli military acknowledged the deaths of an officer and six soldiers in battles in southern Gaza. That announcement came after reports of a complex ambush in Khan Yunis that left four soldiers dead and 17 injured.

Resistance Uncovers Espionage Network

In a parallel development, Al-Jazeera aired exclusive footage documenting a series of sophisticated Israeli surveillance devices uncovered by the Palestinian resistance across the Gaza Strip. These included eavesdropping tools and cameras hidden among rubble, debris, and even inside civilian infrastructure.

A Hamas security official told Al-Jazeera that resistance engineers had seized and repurposed multiple devices planted by Israeli forces or their collaborators. Among them was a booby-trapped listening device disguised as a discarded plastic container, placed along a road near a central shelter in Gaza City.

Engineers successfully dismantled the device, understood its mechanism, and used that knowledge to capture more, the official added.

Al Jazeera is broadcasting investigative film now showing the Israeli army executing a Palestinian woman in Wadi Gaza last January. The video was recorded by an Israeli spy camera, which the resistance recently seized along with other surveillance devices. pic.twitter.com/5He0VvnmW2 — Motasem A Dalloul (@AbujomaaGaza) July 7, 2025

Other devices were found near significant locations, including one close to a prisoner handover site and another camouflaged inside a concrete block at a hospital courtyard in southern Gaza.

A video recording and transmission device was also seized from a vital area, designed to activate upon detecting movement and transmit real-time footage to Israeli intelligence collection hubs.

According to the resistance official, the devices were primarily deployed using quadcopter drones capable of stealth insertion. One seized device could be operated remotely via a mobile app or by sending a text message to an embedded SIM card.

Beyond neutralizing these devices, the resistance also exposed their contents—one recording reportedly showed Israeli soldiers killing a Palestinian woman who had raised her hands while trying to cross a street in Wadi Gaza.

The security official emphasized that the resistance has begun using these tools for counterintelligence and battlefield awareness, urging civilians to remain vigilant, as some devices may be rigged to explode upon tampering.

(PC, AJA)