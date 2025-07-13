Attempted Assassination of Iran’s Leadership by Israel – All We Know

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

An Israeli airstrike on June 15 targeted a high-level security meeting in Tehran, injuring Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and prompting an investigation into possible intelligence leaks.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was lightly injured in an Israeli airstrike that reportedly targeted a high-level National Security Council meeting in western Tehran on June 15, according to Iran’s Fars News Agency.

The strike, which took place in the Shahrak-e Gharb area of the capital, occurred during a meeting attended by the heads of Iran’s three branches of power—President Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei, as well as other senior officials.

The Fars report indicated that the attack was modeled on a previous Israeli attempt to assassinate Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut.

Israeli fighter jets reportedly dropped six precision-guided missiles, targeting the building’s entry and exit points in an effort to seal off escape routes and disrupt airflow. The meeting was held on the lower floors of the government building, which lost power following the strike.

Despite the intensity of the attack, the officials managed to escape through an emergency hatch that had been prepared in advance. Several officials, including President Pezeshkian, sustained minor injuries during the evacuation. Pezeshkian was reportedly injured in the feet or legs while fleeing the building.

Following the attack, Iranian authorities launched an investigation into the possibility of internal intelligence leaks or infiltration, given the precision with which the strike was carried out.

Fars emphasized the concern over how Israeli intelligence obtained such detailed information about the location and timing of the high-level meeting.

In a separate interview with American commentator Tucker Carlson, Pezeshkian confirmed that an Israeli assassination attempt had taken place. “They did try, yes… They acted accordingly, but they failed,” he said.

The airstrike on Tehran was part of a broader 12-day Israeli military campaign against Iran, launched on June 13 with the support of the United States.

During the campaign, Israeli forces reportedly targeted Iranian military and nuclear facilities as well as civilian sites. Several senior Iranian officials were killed in the strikes, including IRGC Commander Hossein Salami, Armed Forces Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh.

Earlier reports had also indicated that Israel intended to assassinate Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during the conflict, though the operation was never carried out due to the absence of a suitable opportunity.

Iran responded with a wave of retaliatory attacks targeting Israeli military and intelligence installations using ballistic missiles and drones. The escalation ended with a ceasefire announced by the United States on June 24.

