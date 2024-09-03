GAZA LIVE BLOG: Renewed Shelling of Al-Zaytoun – West Bank is ‘Battlefield’ – Hamas ‘Rebuilt Capabilities’ – Day 333

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli artillery renewed its shelling of the Al-Zaytuiloun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City. The Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom reported that the country’s security establishment considers the West Bank a battlefield. Hamas has “rebuilt its capabilities” in the northern Gaza Strip and recruited 3,000 new fighters, according to Israel’s Channel 13. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,786 Palestinians have been killed, and 94,224 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Tuesday, September 3, 02:00 pm (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN HEALTH MINISTRY: The ongoing Israeli aggression on the West Bank since last Wednesday resulted in the martyrdom of 30 Palestinians, including 6 children, in addition to the injury of 130 people by the occupation forces’ fire.

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed in the Nuseirat refugee camp and Beit Lamia.

ISLAMIC JIHAD: the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is delusional if it thinks that it can implement its plan to extend its control over the occupied West Bank. The movement called on the Palestinian Authority to review its positions before it loses what remains of what it described as “the illusion of sovereignty over violated areas.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters targeted an Israeli infantry force around the besieged house in Kafr Dan, confirming that there were confirmed casualties

Tuesday, September 3, 12.30 pm (GMT+2)

AL-QUDS BRIGADES, TULKARM: We detonated an explosive device in a gathering of Israeli military vehicles in the city camp, confirming that there were confirmed injuries.

MEDICAL SOURCES: 16 Palestinians were killed as a result of Israeli raids on various areas in the Gaza Strip since dawn today.

LAPID: The only thing that matters to Netanyahu is that his government does not collapse.

CNN: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent insistence on remaining in the Philadelphi corridor represents a change in position.

Tuesday, September 3, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

TIMES OF ISRAEL: The Israeli army announced that the commander of the ground forces has resigned from his post for personal reasons.

AL-JAZEERA: The bodies of 10 Palestinians arrived at Nasser Hospital after shelling and the retrieval of bodies from Rafah and Khan Yunis.

TIMES: British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps assured his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant that his country would support Israel if it was subjected to a new Iranian attack.

AL-JAZEERA: One person was killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted Palestinians in Al-Nadim Street in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli army blew up residential buildings around the university college south of Gaza City.

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army has re-besieged the hospitals of Tulkarm city, while its forces are deployed in areas surrounding the camp.

Tuesday, September 3, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery renewed its shelling of the Al-Zaytuiloun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army sent large military reinforcements and troop carriers to Jenin camp.

ISRAEL HAYOM: The Israeli security establishment decided to consider the West Bank a battlefield following the recent operations.

AL-JAZEERA: Air sirens are sounding in several areas in the Western Galilee to warn of rocket launches.

MEDICAL SOURCES: A Palestinian teenager was killed and another was injured by Israeli occupation forces in Tulkarm camp in the West Bank.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli aircraft targeted a house, causing a fire to break out in it on Al-Nafaq Street, east of Gaza City.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli vehicles are firing in the vicinity of the prisoners’ towers, northwest of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli police arrested 84 demonstrators, 53 of them in the Tel Aviv demonstration and 24 in Jerusalem.

US CENTRAL COMMAND: On Monday morning, the Ansarallah attacked two oil tankers, one of which was Saudi-flagged and the other Panama-flagged.

CHANNEL 13: Hamas has rebuilt its capabilities in the northern Gaza Strip and recruited 3,000 new fighters.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: There were injuries as a result of Israeli shelling that targeted the tents of displaced people in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis.

ISRAELI ARMY: An Israeli drone targeted a site inside Tulkarm in the West Bank.

Monday, September 2, 11:45 pm (GMT+2)

NBC: US President Joe Biden may present the final offer to Hamas and Israel as soon as this week.

LAPID: Israel withdrew from the Philadelphi corridor 19 years ago and Netanyahu supported that.

(The Palestine Chronicle)