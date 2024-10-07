Back to the Start – Resistance Roundup – Day 367

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli authorities knew that the resistance fronts in Palestine, Lebanon, and Yemen, were preparing to escalate their attacks on Israel today, to mark the first-year-anniversary of October 7.

Indeed, attacks came from all fronts, including Yemen, Lebanon and elsewhere.

But what the Israeli military might have not been prepared for was the shelling of Tel Aviv by Al-Qassam Brigades with a barrage of rockets.

The rockets originated from southern Gaza, particularly Khan Yunis, an area that the Israeli army has stormed many times, almost demolishing the whole city.

Al-Qassam’s rockets, known as M90, must have demolished any hope among the Israeli military echelons that their war of extermination in Gaza has brought to an end the firing of rockets from the besieged Strip.

A whole year of war has not altered the equation governing the relationship between Gaza and Israel. To the contrary, the war front has expanded to reach other parties.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

Al-Qassam Brigades bombarded the Sofa military site and enemy gatherings at the Rafah land crossing, near the Holit settlement, and the operations center of the Kerem Shalom military site with a number of Rajoom 114mm rockets.

Al-Qassam fighters are engaging in fierce clashes at zero distance with enemy forces that have penetrated west of Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip, inflicting casualties among their ranks, including killed and wounded.

Al-Qassam Brigades targets a zionist tank of the Merkava 4 type with a Yassin 105 shell, northeast of Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam Brigades published footage of the bombing of Tel Aviv with an M90 rocket barrage. pic.twitter.com/bzMKMsVCIh — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 7, 2024

Al-Qassam Brigades bombard the forces invading north of Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip with mortar shells.

Al-Qassam fighters targeted a zionist force comprised of 10 zionist soldiers with an anti-personnel shell, killing and wounding them. Our fighters monitored the landing of the helicopter for evacuation.

Al-Qassam Brigades targets two zionist Merkava tanks with a ground explosive and a Yassin 105 shell northeast of Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Qassam fighters sniped an Israeli soldier northeast of Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam Brigades targets a zionist troop carrier with a Yassin 105 shell in the Tawam area north of Gaza City.

Al-Qassam fighters managed to snipe a zionist soldier in the Al-Tawam area north of Gaza City.

At 3 pm – The fighters of Al-Qassam, in coordination with fighters from Saraya Al-Quds and several other resistance factions, bombarded all important military sites in the "Netzarim" axis with a number of heavy-caliber mortar shells and 107mm rockets. pic.twitter.com/WxNHU3tIjN — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 7, 2024

Al-Qassam Brigades target the settlement of Sderot with several short-range Rajoom 114mm rockets.

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

We targeted a zionist Merkava tank with a tandem shell in the Al-Qasasib area, in the middle of Jabalia camp, northern Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam Brigades published a video with this caption: Sniping of a zionist officer in collaboration with Saraya Al-Quds east of Beit Hanoun, and targeting the city of Sderot with Rajoom rockets. pic.twitter.com/XvV4GWycsf — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 7, 2024

Hezbollah

In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza and in support of their courageous and honorable resistance, and in defense of Lebanon and its people, the Islamic Resistance carried out several operations to confront the attempts of the Israeli enemy to advance at the Lebanese-Palestinian border, as well as several operations against Israeli army positions, bases, and settlements in northern occupied Palestine on Monday 07-10-2024, as follows:

At 00:05, the Nimra base (one of the main bases in the northern region) west of Tabariya, was targeted with a rocket barrage, in response to Israel’s brutal aggression on cities, villages, and civilians.

At 02:30, a gathering of enemy vehicles and soldiers behind the Jal Al-Alam site, was targeted with a rocket barrage, in response to Israel’s brutal aggression on cities, villages, and civilians.

At 06:55, the Karmiel settlement, was targeted a rocket barrage, in response to Israel’s brutal aggression on cities, villages, and civilians.

At 07:15, a gathering of enemy forces in the Maroun Al-Ras park, was targeted with a rocket barrage, in response to Israel’s brutal aggression on cities, villages, and civilians.

At 09:00, a gathering of Israeli forces behind the gate of the town of Rmeish, was targeted with a rocket barrage, achieving a direct hit, in response to Israel’s brutal aggression on cities, villages, and civilians.

At 09:10, the Kfar Fradim settlement, was targeted with a rocket barrage, in response to Israel’s brutal aggression on cities, villages, and civilians.

At 12:40, a number of settlements north of Haifa, were targeted with a large rocket barrage, in response to Israel’s brutal aggression on cities, villages, and civilians.

At 12:40, the Karmiel settlement was targeted with a rocket barrage, in response to Israel’s brutal aggression on cities, villages, and civilians.

At 15:00, a gathering of Israeli forces on the Qalaa heights in the town of Blida, was targeted with a rocket and artillery barrage, in response to Israel’s brutal aggression on cities, villages, and civilians.

At 16:00, a gathering of Israeli soldiers in Beit Hillel, was targeted with a rocket barrage, in response to Israel’s brutal aggression on cities, villages, and civilians.

At 17:10, a group of settlements north of Haifa, we’re targeted with a large barrage of rockets, in response to Israel’s brutal aggression on cities, villages, and civilians.

At 18:00, an Israeli military deployment on Talat Al-Tayhat hill, hitting it precisely, was targeted with a barrage of rockets, in response to Israel’s brutal aggression on cities, villages, and civilians.

As part of the “Khaybar” series of operations, in response to the targeting of civilians and the massacres committed by the zionist enemy, and in response to the call of “At your service, O Nasrallah,” the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, launched a barrage of rockets targeting the “Glilot” base of the 8200 military intelligence unit located in the outskirts of “Tel Aviv”. The Islamic Resistance remains present and ready to defend our country and our oppressed and dignified people. It will not hesitate to fulfill its duty to deter the enemy from its arrogance and oppression. Allah is capable of all things, and He is the best protector and helper.

(The Palestine Chronicle)