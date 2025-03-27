‘Barbaric Act’: Israeli Airstrike Kills Hamas Spokesman al-Qanou in Jabaliya

Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif al-Qanou was killed in an Israeli airstrike in northern Gaza, as part of its genocidal war on the Strip.

Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif al-Qanou was killed at dawn on Thursday in an Israeli airstrike that targeted his tent in the town of Jabaliya, in northern Gaza.

Al-Aqsa TV confirmed that Al-Qanou was killed when Israeli forces bombed his tent in the Jabaliya al-Balad area.

He was known for his role as a spokesperson for the movement, frequently addressing the media regarding the ongoing war and the Palestinian resistance.

In response to his killing, Hamas condemned the attack, stating that the assassination of resistance leaders and spokespeople would not weaken its determination.

The group declared that “the blood of those killed will serve as an inspiration for Palestinians to continue the path of resistance until liberation and return.”

🟢 HAMAS: Hamas announced the assassination of Dr. Abd al-Latif al-Qanou, its spokesperson, in an Israeli strike on Jabaliya refugee camp. Hamas vowed that his killing would only strengthen their resolve for liberation. pic.twitter.com/PZKWfYt54T — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 27, 2025

The Palestinian Resistance Movement also mourned Al-Qanou, calling his assassination a “barbaric act” and accusing Israel of deliberately targeting political figures.

In a statement, the movement said, “The blood of the fallen is a trust we will not abandon, and it will remain a curse on the occupier.”

Overnight, Israeli forces intensified their attacks on homes and tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in different parts of Gaza, resulting in numerous deaths and injuries.

The escalation comes as part of Israel’s continued military campaign, which has increasingly targeted civilians, journalists, and political figures.

Earlier this week, Israel also assassinated senior Hamas leaders Ismail Barhoum and Salah al-Bardawil in similar airstrikes.

Journalists have also been among the casualties, with Al Jazeera Mubasher correspondent Hussam Shabat killed just hours after the assassination of Palestine Today correspondent Mohammed Mansour, who was killed along with his family.

Ongoing Genocide

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While the violations have been condemned by numerous countries and human rights groups, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.

(PC, AJA)