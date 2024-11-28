‘Battle of the Mighty Ones’ – 417 Days of Hezbollah’s Resistance Detailed

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In a statement, Hezbollah’s Operations Room revealed the achievements of the Lebanese Resistance and its fighters since the beginning of the Israeli aggression.

The Operations Room of the Lebanese movement Hezbollah issued a statement on Wednesday its 4,638th statement since October 8, 2023, when it announced its mobilization as a support front for Gaza and later its defense of Lebanese territories amid the wide-scale Israeli aggression on Lebanon.

The statement was written “in solidarity with the resilient people of Palestine, in support of its valiant and steadfast Resistance, and in defense of our resilient Lebanese people.”

It pointed out that “the Resistance remained steadfast in its pledge and struggle for more than 13 months, and was able to achieve victory against the delusional enemy, rendering it incapable of diminishing its determination or breaking its resolve.”

The statement also noted that the last word was that of the battlefield, which, with the bravery of its purest fighters, who embodied perseverance and resilience during the battles of Al-Aqsa Flood and People of Might and painted them with their blood, was able to shatter the enemy’s objectives and defeat its army.

In the statement, the Operations Room revealed the achievements of the Resistance and its fighters since the beginning of the aggression, detailing the targets of its operations, and the losses incurred by the enemy.

Battle of the Mighty Ones

The total number of declared military operations carried out by Hezbollah since October 8, 2023, reached 4,637, averaging 11 per day.

According to the statement, 1,666 multifaceted military operations have been conducted since the start of the aggression on Lebanon on September 17, 2024, marking the initiation of Hezbollah’s ‘Battle of the Mighty Ones’.

They targeted Israeli positions, barracks, and bases, as well as Israeli cities and settlements, stretching from the Lebanese-Israeli border and extending beyond the city of Tel Aviv.

They also included the resistance to Israel’s ground incursions into Lebanese territory.

Within the paradigm of Operation People of Might, the Operations Room stated that Hezbollah carried out 105 military operations in its Khaybar series, targeting tens of sensitive and strategic military and security bases for the first time since the establishment of Israel.

These operations reportedly employed advanced ballistic rockets, cruise missiles, and high-end assault drones, which reached territories beyond Tel Aviv, at a distance of 150 kilometers deep into occupied lands.

Total Losses

Hezbollah announced the total losses the Israeli occupation army suffered since the beginning of the ground operation on October 1, 2024, until the issuance of the 4,638th statement, which came as follows:

– More than 130 killed Israeli soldiers and over 1,250 wounded.

– 59 destroyed Merkava tanks, 11 military bulldozers, two Humvees, two armored vehicles, and one armored personnel carrier.

– Six Hermes 450 drones, two Hermes 900 drones, and one Quadcopter.

The toll does not include the Israeli losses at military bases, sites, settlements, and cities.

‘Israel’s Failure’

The statement asserted that throughout the entirety of the Israeli ground operation into Lebanese territories, and since October 1, 2024, the invading forces failed to occupy or settle in any of the frontline towns.

Israel also reportedly failed to establish an isolated military and security zone and was unable to obstruct rocket and drone launches into occupied territories.

According to Hezbollah’s Operations Room, the so-called second phase of the ground operation was nothing but a political and media declaration, as Israel was unable to advance into second-tier towns on the southern front.

The Israeli army reportedly suffered significant losses in Khiam, from which it withdrew three times, as well as in Ainata, Tallousa, Bint Jbeil, and al-Qawzah.

The only attempt to advance was toward the towns of al-Bayyada and Shama in the western sector, which, according to the statement, “became a graveyard of the enemy’s elite forces’ tanks and soldiers.”

Israeli forces later withdrew under the Resistance fighter’s strikes and fire.

Hezbollah’s Defense System

Hezbollah’s Operations Room also explained that its defensive plans are based on a patchwork defense system.

Hezbollah has established more than 300 defense lines south of the Litani River, with “each patch being at its highest level of readiness in terms of manpower, equipment, and resources”. According to the statement, the events of al-Bayada and Khiam serve as clear evidence.

The Operations Room concluded by saying that Hezbollah fighters, who emerged from different military specialties, will remain at utmost readiness to confront Israel’s greed and violations.

The fighters’ “eyes will remain fixed on the movements and withdrawals of enemy forces beyond the borders, and their hands will remain on the trigger, defending Lebanon’s sovereignty and upholding the dignity and pride of its people,” the statement said.

(PC, Al-Mayadeen)