By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Belgian federal police have arrested and questioned two Israeli soldiers “credibly accused of war crimes in Gaza”, according to the Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF), describing it as a possible “turning point in the global pursuit of accountability.”

The action came in response to an urgent legal complaint filed by the HRF and the Global Legal Action Network (GLAN) earlier this week, the organization said in a statement on Monday.

🔴 BREAKTHROUGH: Two Israeli soldiers accused of war crimes in #Gaza were Arrested and interrogated at #Tomorrowland after a joint complaint by the #HindRajabFoundation & @GLAN_LAW.

This is historical!

More info ⬇️https://t.co/ATOiU9wCdB#JusticeForGaza #NoSafeHaven… pic.twitter.com/JBmkHo3vhl — The Hind Rajab Foundation (@HindRFoundation) July 21, 2025

“The suspects were identified and arrested with a clear show of force at the Tomorrowland festival in Boom. After being taken into custody, they were formally interrogated and released,” the Belgium-based HRF stated.

The Belgian Federal Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed that a criminal investigation “is now underway,” the statement added.

‘No Political Indifference’

The Foundation called the development “a significant step forward.”

“It signals that Belgium has recognized its jurisdiction under international law and is treating the allegations with the seriousness they deserve,” the organization stated.

The soldiers were identified and arrested with a clear show of force at the @tomorrowland music festival in Boom. This signals that Belgium has recognized its jurisdiction under international law and is treating the allegations with the seriousness they deserve. — Gearóid Ó Cuinn (@Gocuinn) July 21, 2025

“At a time when far too many governments remain silent, this action sends a clear message: credible evidence of international crimes must be met with legal response — not political indifference,” it added.

Welcoming the move, the HRF said it does not claim that “justice has been served — not yet. But we believe something important has begun.”

“For the first time in Europe, Israeli suspects linked to crimes in Gaza have been subjected to formal arrest and questioning. This would not have been possible without the strength of the law and the will to apply it,” the statement continued.

It also said this development proves to those “who believed impunity was permanent, this moment shows that it is not.”

Call to Investigate ‘Fully’

Vowing to continue to support the ongoing proceedings, the HRF called on Belgian authorities “to pursue the investigation fully and independently.”

According to the Times of Israel, the Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed the arrests of the two Israelis saying the Ministry and the Israeli army “handled the matter and are in contact with the two.”

In October last year, HRF filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC) against 1,000 Israeli soldiers for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide in Gaza.

The foundation is named after Hind Rajab, a six-year-old girl who was killed, along with six of her family members and two paramedics, by Israeli forces in Gaza last year.

(The Palestine Chronicle)