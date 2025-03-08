Beyond Emergency Aid: Lancet Report Calls for Overhaul of Gaza’s Health System

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A report in The Lancet emphasizes the need to rebuild Gaza’s health system with a focus on long-term sustainability, autonomy, and equity, moving beyond temporary emergency aid to address systemic weaknesses.

In a recent article published in The Lancet, Alaha Nasari of Harvard University, Sammer Marzouk of Northwestern University, and Mads Gilbert of the University Hospital of North Norway argue that the current ceasefire in Gaza offers a critical opportunity to redesign the region’s health system. The report calls for a resilient, equitable, and autonomous health infrastructure that can withstand future crises and reduce dependency on external aid.

The authors note that over 90% of homes, schools, and hospitals in Gaza have been destroyed, with medical personnel displaced, arrested, or killed. They state, “Temporary emergency aid cannot compensate for the structural weaknesses that have long defined Gaza’s health sector.” Instead, the focus must shift toward creating a system that prioritizes sustainability and independence.

International aid organizations have deployed immediate response plans focusing on trauma care, primary health-care restoration, and mental health support. However, the authors caution that “past conflicts have shown that emergency aid alone does not translate into sustained health system development and has often failed to address the root causes of health-care instability.”

A key issue highlighted in the report is Gaza’s historical dependence on external assistance for funding, medical supplies, and specialized care referrals. The authors stress that “the blockade, restrictions on movement, and systemic underfunding have meant that even in times of relative peace, health care in Gaza was fragile.” To address this, they call for enhanced local medical education, in-region manufacturing of essential medicines and equipment, and infrastructure capable of withstanding future crises.

Equitable access to health care is another critical challenge. The destruction of medical infrastructure has disproportionately affected vulnerable populations, including women, children, and those with chronic illnesses. The authors advocate for community-based health-care models that prioritize preventive medicine and decentralized care delivery, reducing the burden on centralized hospitals.

Mental health care is also identified as a crucial component of health system rebuilding. The authors note, “Generations of Palestinians in Gaza have endured repeated cycles of trauma, displacement, and loss.” They emphasize that mental health services must be integrated into primary care to ensure long-term societal recovery, rather than being treated as an auxiliary concern.

The report calls on international actors to go beyond financial aid and advocate for political conditions that enable health sovereignty in Gaza. The authors argue, “Without lifting restrictions on medical imports, ensuring safe passage for medical personnel, and establishing pathways for local governance over health policy, any reconstruction effort will remain precarious.”

In conclusion, the authors assert that the rebuilding of Gaza’s health system must be guided by a transformative vision. They write, “This is the moment to do more than rebuild; it is the moment to create something stronger, fairer, and truly sustainable.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)