‘Blacklisted’ – Masked US Agents Detain Turkish PhD Student

March 27, 2025 News
Six masked US immigration agents arrested a Turkish doctoral student in Massachussets. (Photo: video grab)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Ozturk’s detention reportedly follows a campaign by Canary Mission, a pro-Israel website that blacklists pro-Palestine students and activists.

Six masked US immigration agents arrested a Turkish doctoral student on a street near her home in Massachusetts on Tuesday evening.

In a now-viral video capturing her arrest, Rumeysa Ozturk, 30, is seen being approached by the agents who then proceed to handcuff and arrest her, placing her in a vehicle parked nearby.

Ozturk, who “was maintaining valid F-1 status as a PhD student at Tufts University” was heading to meet with friends to break her Ramadan fast when she was detained near her home in Somerville, MA by DHS (Department of Homeland Security) agents,” her attorney Mahsa Khanbabai said in a statement.

No Contact

Khanbabai said she was unaware of her whereabouts and had not been able to contact her.

She noted that a “habeas petition” was filed requesting that Ozturk “not be moved out of the District of MA which was granted by Judge Talwani last night.”

However, by Wednesday afternoon, Khanbabai was informed that Ozturk was being held at a US Department, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility in Louisiana, and subsequently requested permission to speak with her.

Pro-Hamas ‘Activities’

US Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin in a X post on Thursday said “DHS + ICE investigations found Ozturk engaged in activities in support of Hamas, a foreign terrorist organisation that relishes the killing of Americans”.

She said Ozturk was “granted the privilege to be in this country on a visa,” adding “​​A visa is a privilege not a right.”

McLaughlin went on to say that “Glorifying and supporting terrorists who kill Americans is grounds for visa issuance to be terminated.”

Blacklisting

Ozturk’s detention reportedly follows a campaign by Canary Mission, a pro-Israel website that blacklists pro-Palestine students and activists.

So, Canary Mission’s only accusation against Runeysa Ozturk is that she co-authored an op-ed urging Tufts University to divest from Israel—yet the Trump administration sent masked federal agents to detain and deport her? Unbelievable.

In 2024, Ozturk co-authored an op-ed in Tuft University’s newspaper, The Tufts Daily, urging the school to acknowledge what she described as the Palestinian genocide and to divest from companies with ties to Israel.

Protest

The Turkish Embassy in Washington, DC said on Wednesday that it was closely monitoring the detention of Ozturk, and has contacted the US State Department, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and other authorities.

“The situation of our citizen Rumeysa Oztürk, who was detained in Boston, USA, is being closely monitored, and her family is regularly informed,” the statement said. “Every effort is being made to provide the necessary consular services and legal assistance to protect the rights of our citizen.”

On Wednesday evening, thousands of demonstrators gathered near Tufts University in support of Ozturk and demanded her release.

University had ‘No Pre-knowledge’

The Fullbright scholar’s detention follows the arrest of  Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University graduate and lawful permanent resident, as well as Georgetown University researcher Badar Khan Suri, in a similar manner.

Tufts University, in an email to students, reportedly said the school received reports of an international graduate student being taken into custody by federal authorities, without disclosing a name.

Mahmoud Khalil: Detained Without Trial – Echoes of US War On Terror

“The university had no pre-knowledge of this incident and did not share any information with federal authorities prior to the event,” the university’s President Sunil Kumar said in a statement.

“From what we have been told subsequently, the student’s visa status has been terminated, and we seek to confirm whether that information is true,” he added.

Ozturk reportedly remains listed in the ICE database as “in custody.”

(PC, Anadolu)

